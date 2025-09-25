"Starbase will take partial control of beach near Elon Musk’s SpaceX launch site" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

The new South Texas city established by Elon Musk’s SpaceX employees, Starbase, will assume control over certain parts of the beach near the rocket company’s launch site.

Cameron County commissioners approved the agreement to hand over a portion of Boca Chica Beach on Tuesday. The deal outlines cleaning and maintenance obligations among other terms. Under the agreement, Starbase will be allowed to set requirements for beachfront construction and special events on the beach.

This week’s action is the latest example of how Starbase is becoming more of an autonomous city, after voters — largely SpaceX employees — approved its creation earlier this year. Supporters of the new city said creating the new local government would help spur growth around Musk’s company.

The compact includes a plan to address beach erosion, which occurred at a rate of 10 to 20 feet per year from 1950 to 2012, Starbase Commissioner Jordan Buss told the county commissioners, citing a study conducted by the University of Texas at Arlington.

“This crisis actually presents a historic opportunity for us to partner together to improve the situation going forward,“ Buss said.

The county's agreement with Starbase echoes a similar arrangement the county approved with South Padre Island, in which the county delegated the authority over beach maintenance and access to that city.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. praised South Padre Island's ability to maintain the dunes within its city limits and hoped Starbase would be able to do the same.

“We want this to be a mutually beneficial win-win for the protection of Boca Chica Beach, for continued and better access for Boca Chica Beach,” Treviño said. “Because it's imperative upon everybody — Starbase, Cameron County, the public at large and our visitors — to continue to be able to utilize Boca Chica.”

Starbase commissioners are expected to approve the agreement at a special meeting on Thursday. At the same time, the governing body will adopt its own local rules.

A draft of the dune maintenance and beach access plan details requirements for beachfront construction within a certain area, permit requirements for activities that could affect the dunes or dune vegetation, and special events on the beach.

A special event is defined as any organized activity or gathering on the beach that includes structures, vehicles, amplified sound, or more than 25 people, and which may affect access or dunes. These events will require a permit from the city.

Starbase’s proposed policy also notes the city's authority to close the beach for rocket launches from SpaceX in accordance with a written order from the Texas Space Commission.

The authority to close the beach during rocket launches previously rested with Cameron County. But earlier this year, state lawmakers approved legislation that gave that power to the space commission and the city.

The plan states the city intends to protect the public's access to the beach in accordance with the Texas Open Beaches Act. Under the plan, pedestrian and vehicular access to the beach will remain free of charge.

Starbase commissioners discussed the plan, specifically the erosion response plan, during a meeting last week, but ultimately delayed voting on it until it was approved by the county.

Bekah Hinojosa, a Brownsville resident and co-founder of South Texas Environmental Justice Network, addressed the city commissioners during last week’s meeting to express her opposition to the city having any control over the region.

“We feel that Boca Chica Beach should belong to people and should remain under the jurisdiction of Cameron County,” Hinojosa said after the meeting. “Starbase is clearly Elon Musk's company town, they're the ones responsible for damages and destruction to Boca Chica Beach so we'll continue to speak up.”

Environmental groups are continuing to fight the closure of the beach for SpaceX launches in court.

In 2021, Save RGV, the Sierra Club and the Carrizo Comecrudo Tribe of Texas sued the county and the Texas General Land Office over the beach closures. The case is ongoing.

Disclosure: Texas General Land Office and University of Texas - Arlington have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.