U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and U.S. Sen.-elect James Talarico, D-Texas, issued a joint statement on Wednesday supporting the State of Texas's application to host the U.S. Space Academy.

The two cited the state's decades of leadership in human spaceflight, its aerospace industry and the economic opportunities the academy could bring to Texas families, workers and businesses.

"Texas has maintained a leading role in America's human spaceflight program for decades, from training astronauts to directing missions at Johnson Space Center. The Lone Star State has developed an extensive space industry, infrastructure, and expertise. Texas is best suited to train the next generation of American space leaders and is the natural home for the U.S. Space Academy," Cruz and Talarico said.

"The future of American space exploration also presents tremendous opportunities for Texas families, workers, and businesses. Bringing the U.S. Space Academy to our state would create thousands of new jobs, drive growth for local businesses, and expand partnerships with our universities and research institutions," they said.

"We share a commitment to strengthening Texas's economy and ensuring our state plays a leading role in America's future in space. We look forward to working together to bring this opportunity to the Lone Star State and to support the U.S. Space Academy for years to come," they said.

On August 28, President Trump signed an executive order establishing a new academy to advance U.S. interests in space, with a focus on NASA, the U.S. Space Force and the commercial aerospace industry.

Karen Warren/AP Photo/Karen Warren President Donald Trump holds up an order to create the U.S. Space Academy before a Congressional Space Medal of Honor ceremony at NASA's Johnson Space Center, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, in Houston, as Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council and NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, right, look on. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)

In September 2026, Cruz led members of the Texas congressional delegation in sending a letter to the Presidential Commission on the U.S. Space Academy endorsing Texas as the academy's location.

The letter cited Johnson Space Center, Mission Control, the nation's astronaut corps and Texas's aerospace infrastructure.

