School bus in Liberty County knocked onto side, investigation launched

Cleveland ISD TX school bus crash
ABC / 25 News
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Cleveland Independent School District reported an accident Wednesday morning involving a school bus.

The district says the bus came to rest on its side, but all students were safely removed from the bus and given any medical care needed. Each student will also be medically screened at a local hospital.

KTRK reports 58 students were on the bus at the time.

It's unclear what caused the crash. The district says it plans to launch a full investigation into what happened.

