Republican lawmaker files bills to ban DEI in Texas K-12 public schools

TEXAS (KXXV) — A top Texas senator filed legislation Monday that would extend the state’s ban on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives to K-12 public schools, marking the first step in fulfilling a priority of Gov. Greg Abbott’s this year.

Sen. Brandon Creighton, the Conroe Republican who chairs the Senate Committee on Education K-16, introduced both Senate Bill 12 and Senate Bill 1565, measures seeking to withhold funding from Texas public schools that don’t comply with the state’s DEI ban.

During the 2023 legislative session, Texas passed a law banning diversity offices, programs and training at publicly-funded universities. Abbott has since called on lawmakers to ensure that “no taxpayer dollars will be used to fund DEI” in K-12 public education.

“Schools must not push woke agendas on our kids,” Abbott said during his State of the State address in early February. “Schools are for education, not indoctrination.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2025/02/24/texas-dei-public-schools-k12/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.