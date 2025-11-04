'Proud to defend Texas’s right': AG Paxton to address display of Ten Commandments at public schools in court

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton will participate in the initial hearing in the case of Nathan v. Alamo Heights Independent School District, as the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit hears the case.

“I’m proud to defend Texas’s right to uphold our legal and moral heritage by protecting the display of the Ten Commandments in public schools,” said Attorney General Paxton.

Texas Senate Bill 10, which went into effect for the 2025–2026 school year, requires public elementary and secondary school classrooms to display the Ten Commandments. Lawsuits filed against several Texas school districts sought to stop the measure, with a federal judge approving. Paxton urged districts not facing an injunction to move forward with displays.

Now the Fifth Circuit will hear Paxton's appeal. Arguments are expected in early 2026.