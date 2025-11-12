President Donald Trump endorses Gov. Greg Abbott for reelection

President Donald Trump endorsed Gov. Greg Abbott for reelection on Tuesday, applauding the governor’s help in redrawing congressional redistricting maps this summer in his stamp of approval.

Abbott announced his bid for an unprecedented fourth term on Sunday.

“Greg Abbott has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election," Trump said on his social media site, TruthSocial. "He is an exceptional Governor and man — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

Abbott thanked Trump for the early endorsement Tuesday, saying they would work together to “build a stronger, safer, more prosperous Texas and America."

The governor has closely aligned himself with the president. After he got a call from Trump, Abbott put mid-decade congressional redistricting on his agenda for this year’s special legislative sessions. It set off a tense fight that garnered national attention and involved Democrats fleeing the state to deny the Legislature the needed quorum to vote. Abbott eventually signed into law a new map that is set to add five additional GOP-leaning congressional seats.

Abbott’s redistricting effort provoked California Gov. Gavin Newsom to offset Texas’ GOP gains with additional Democratic seats in his state. Newsom did a victory lap in Houston this past weekend after the California ballot passed.

State Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin, former U.S. Rep. Chris Bell, businessman Andrew White, and rancher Bobby Cole are all running for the Democratic nomination to take on Abbott. But the governor heads into this election cycle with almost $90 million on hand, a staggering war chest for any challenger to overcome.

