"Multiple Texas airports are refusing to play video from DHS’ Noem blaming Democrats for government shutdown" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Multiple airports in Texas are refusing to play a video at their security checkpoints in which Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blames Democrats for the ongoing federal government shutdown, citing advertising policies that bar the use of political content.

Airports commonly display videos from the head of homeland security on screens at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints, but these messages are usually apolitical. This changed when Department of Homeland Security officials directed TSA to display a video that begins with Noem outlining TSA’s priorities and ends with her expressing hope that “Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government.”

“Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government,” Noem says in the video. “Because of this, many of our operations are impacted and most of our TSA employees are working without pay.”

Spokespeople for Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas Love Field Airport, Corpus Christi International Airport and San Antonio International Airport told The Texas Tribune that the video is not on display at their TSA checkpoints.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport’s decision to not display the video is consistent with its longstanding policy that prohibits political advertising, said Zachary Greiner, a spokesperson for the airport.

Dallas Love Field Airport’s advertising policy also “prohibits political or issue-oriented content,” said spokesperson Patrick Clarke. Additionally, the airport has not received the permit application required for such videos.

Corpus Christi International Airport and San Antonio International Airport are also not running the video at this time, according to statements from the airports that did not include explanations.

Jacquelyn Eckmann, a spokesperson for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, said the airport’s checkpoints do not have the ability to display the video because they are not equipped with video monitors.

TSA is displaying the video at its security checkpoint at El Paso International Airport, said spokesperson Tammy Fonce.

The Houston Airport System did not respond to an inquiry about whether they were showing Noem’s message.

As of May 2022, TSA employed nearly 50,000 officers across the country, with more than 4,000 in Texas, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Most of these workers are required to work without pay during government shutdowns.

This has contributed to staffing shortages and flight delays across the country, including at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Monday.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to The Texas Tribune that the government shutdown has created challenges for TSA employees, but that security operations are largely unchanged.

“It’s unfortunate our workforce has been put in this position due to political gamesmanship,” she said.