More Bible stories in public schools, changes to history lessons before Texas education board

Texas students may soon attend social studies and reading classes that minimize racial, geographic and cultural diversity while emphasizing the Bible.

The State Board of Education has two pivotal votes slated for this week that would usher in these changes: one on a rewrite of Texas’ social studies lessons, the other on a reading list for all public schools that includes teaching Christian stories.

On Monday, board members will hear from teachers, students and community members concerned about the materials ahead of a scheduled preliminary vote. A final vote on the changes is expected Friday.

The social studies proposal represents a dramatic transformation in how Texas schools have long administered lessons on history, geography, economics and government. It eliminates the current sixth-grade world cultures course, deemphasizes world history outside of European tradition and dedicates more focus to Texas and the United States.

The statewide reading list would require, among other literary works, that schools teach Bible stories to children as young as 6 years old up to young adults preparing to receive their diplomas.

If approved by the education board this week, both changes would take effect during the 2030-31 school year.

Conservative Republican leaders and activists champion the new lessons, which they view as “the final battle” in a push to rid Texas schools of instruction they say paints America in a negative light and trains students to hate the country.

Sociology classes, for example, currently require students to understand “the impact of race and ethnicity on society” and “analyze the varying treatment patterns of minority groups.” But that standard does not exist in the new proposed social studies plan.

Many students, educators and progressive activists oppose the proposals’ lack of racial, ethnic and gender inclusion in books and lessons, as well as the state’s Christian focus over other religions.

The proposals prioritize memorization over critical thinking and simplification over accuracy, teachers add. Historians also call attention to factual errors, saying the new standards would set children up for failure post-graduation.

One lesson, for example, describes the forced relocation and imprisonment of Japanese families during World War II as one of the “contributions” to America’s military effort. Another proposal notes that high school students should know the significance of leaders in the Civil Rights Movement, specifying Thurgood Marshall, Barbara Jordan and Hector P. Garcia — but not Martin Luther King Jr.

A panel of nine advisers guided the social studies overhaul, almost all of whom hold no Texas K-12 classroom experience and several of whom have ties to conservative activism.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.