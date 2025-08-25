Keurig Dr Pepper plans split into coffee and beverage companies

FRISCO, Texas (KXXV) — Keurig Dr Pepper (KPD) announced Monday it will acquire JDE Peet's, a global coffee brand.

After the acquisition closes, KDP plans to separate into two independent, U.S.-listed publicly traded companies, creating Beverage Co. and Global Coffee Co.

Keurig Dr Pepper currently operates from Frisco, Texas. Following the planned separation, the new Beverage Co. will remain headquartered in Frisco.

The Frisco-based Beverage Co. will become a major independent player in the North American beverage market, featuring: