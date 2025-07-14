Kerr County officials meet following July 4 flooding and recovery efforts

KERR COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Commissioners in Kerr County are meeting Monday in their first official hearing since the July 4 flooding.
The commissioners will “consider, discuss, and take appropriate action following update on status of recovery efforts,” according to a meeting agenda.
