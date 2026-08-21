Judges recommend rejecting power line project stretching into Central Texas

Documents from the State Office of Administrative Hearings shows three state judges are recommending against a massive new power line project in Central Texas.

The proposed project from Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC and LCRA Transmission Services Corporation would run from Bell County through the Hill Country.

The judges said the applicants failed to prove the transmission lines are actually needed, agreeing with landowners who spoke out against the project.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas will now decide whether to approve or reject the application.

State Rep. Brad Buckley is urging the commission to listen to the public and deny the project.