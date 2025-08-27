Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Texas News

Ivermectin, alert notifications on Texas House agenda Wednesday

Texas House floor chamber shot 2025
25 News
Posted
and last updated

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas House resumes its next session at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Watch the session here:

The following items are on the agenda:
HB 25
Relating to a pharmacist's authority to dispense ivermectin without a prescription.

HB 48
Relating to the creation of a working group to study alert notification systems.

HB 149            
Relating to the governor's review of purchases by political subdivisions of public safety radio communication systems.

HB 254      
Relating to eligibility of a political subdivision for a grant from the Rural Infrastructure Disaster Recovery Program.

HB 26    
Relating to contracting with law enforcement agencies in certain counties.

HB 192 
Relating to the funding of law enforcement agencies in certain counties

