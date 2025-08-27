Ivermectin, alert notifications on Texas House agenda Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas House resumes its next session at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The following items are on the agenda:

HB 25

Relating to a pharmacist's authority to dispense ivermectin without a prescription.

HB 48

Relating to the creation of a working group to study alert notification systems.

HB 149

Relating to the governor's review of purchases by political subdivisions of public safety radio communication systems.

HB 254

Relating to eligibility of a political subdivision for a grant from the Rural Infrastructure Disaster Recovery Program.

HB 26

Relating to contracting with law enforcement agencies in certain counties.

HB 192

Relating to the funding of law enforcement agencies in certain counties

