It's dry in Central Texas, creating elevated wildfire risk

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Conditions in Texas are ripe with wildfire dangers. So far in October, more than 50 wildfires have burned more than 3,000 acres across the state.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says dry vegetation, along with increased winds, and hot temperatures create an expanded wildfire potential. It's why the service raised the Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to level 3.

Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate additional state emergency response resources on Friday in anticipation of a growing wildfire danger.

"Texas will remain vigilant and continue to provide all necessary resources to protect Texans from wildfire and flood threats," said Abbott.