Governor orders Texas flags lowered to honor lives lost to flooding

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott ordered all Texas flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday. The order honors the lives lost over the July 4th holiday weekend due to flooding.

“Cecilia and I continue to pray for their loved ones as they grieve this unimaginable loss and urge all Texans to continue praying for all impacted by this devastation. Texas stands united in mourning and in our resolve to support those who strive to heal and recover. May God bring comfort to every family affected and strength to the thousands of first responders still working on the ground,” said Governor Abbott.

Flags should return to full-staff at sunrise on Monday, July 14, 2025.

