Gov. Greg Abbott jumps out of plane with 106-year-old World War II vet

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday traded in the year-long drama of the Legislature for a different kind of high stakes activity — skydiving.

Abbott visited the San Marcos area to go skydiving with Al Blaschke, a 106-year-old World War II veteran who has already broken records for his own aerial feats.

The dive was a success, according to video tweeted by former state Rep. Jon Cyrier, R-Lockhart. The video showed Abbott and Blaschke landing in separate tandem parachutes, attached to another person.

“Nice landing” for Abbott and Blaschke, tweeted Cyrier, who is a pilot himself.

Blaschke has made headlines for his previous skydives. He went skydiving for the first time on his 100th birthday in 2017, and when he did it again in 2020, he broke the world record for the oldest man to do a tandem parachute jump.

Abbott, 66, uses a wheelchair to get around after an oak tree fell on him while he was jogging in 1984. The accident left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Monday’s dive took place at Skydive Spaceland San Marcos, which is about 15 miles outside San Marcos in Fentress.

