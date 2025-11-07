Egg prices are dropping as production outpaces consumption

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — President Donald Trump recently announced egg prices are dropping— and he’s right.

Reports show U.S. egg prices dropped to nearly two-year lows, falling below $1.20 per dozen just last month.

At Walmart and HEB locations in Central Texas, the lowest price for a dozen eggs 25 News saw was $1.97.

The USDA says egg production is now outpacing consumption.

The back-to-school demand passed, but the Thanksgiving baking demand season is now in full swing entering November.

Bobby Poitevint asked, “Do you think those low egg prices is something that will continue to see on into the holiday season?”

“I think so there’s a chance of bird flu outbreak. We still have that. It’s still out there we’re doing a better job with clean tooling it. I don’t really see that happening,” responded Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller.

