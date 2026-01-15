Egg-cellent settlement from AG Paxton lawsuit benefits Central Texas food banks

TEXAS — A win for Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas food banks.

In a finalized settlement with Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., food banks across Texas will receive millions of eggs for distribution.

Paxton sued the company for price gouging and illegally raising the cost of eggs in April 2020 by around 300 percent.

“Cal-Maine tried to take advantage of the people of Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this settlement is an important step towards securing justice for the company’s unethical actions, " said Attorney General Paxton.

In the next 120 days, food banks will get a total 180,000 dozen large brown and/or white eggs. The Central Texas Food Bank will receive at least 20,000 dozen.