Country star George Strait announces fundraising event for Hill Country flood recovery

George Strait announced plans Friday to help those impacted by the Texas Hill Country floods, but also recognize first responders who saved lives.

The country star will hold a fundraising event in Boerne, Texas at the end of July. The intimate dinner and concert, called “Strait To The Heart,” is planned for July 27 at Thunder Valley indoor arena.

“The destruction and loss in our community from the recent floods is hard to wrap your head around. Our hearts and prayers are with you all. The goal with this event is to raise meaningful, immediate support that can be put directly into the hands of flood victims without delay, while also honoring the first responders that work tirelessly to save lives. Special thanks to our friends and fellow troubadours—William Beckmann, Ray Benson, Wade Bowen, Dean Dillon, Riley Green, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Kyle Park, Hudson Westbrook and members of my Ace in the Hole Band—for joining me on stage to lend their talent and their hearts to this mission,” said George.

The event is limited to 1,000 guests.

