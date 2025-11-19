Corsicana ISD officer injured after accidental discharge of firearm

CORSICANA, Texas (KXXV) — Corsicana Independent School District says a district police officer was injured when a firearm accidentally went off Wednesday morning on an elementary school campus.

The incident happened at 9:20 a.m. at Bowie Elementary. A person who was authorized to carry a firearm on school property had their weapon go off on accident. No students or campus staff were injured.

That district officer was injured and emergency medical personnel responded to treat them.

The district posted on its Facebook page which included the following statement: