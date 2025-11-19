Corsicana ISD officer injured after accidental discharge of firearm

CORSICANA, Texas (KXXV) — Corsicana Independent School District says a district police officer was injured when a firearm accidentally went off Wednesday morning on an elementary school campus.
The incident happened at 9:20 a.m. at Bowie Elementary. A person who was authorized to carry a firearm on school property had their weapon go off on accident. No students or campus staff were injured.
That district officer was injured and emergency medical personnel responded to treat them.
The district posted on its Facebook page which included the following statement:
"While the investigation remains ongoing, we can confirm that no students or campus staff were present in the room with the officer at the time the discharge occurred. The District is actively cooperating with local law enforcement as they continue their investigation. Additional updates may be provided as verified information becomes available."
- Corsicana ISD