Coastal Louisiana and Texas warned of tropical storm as a hurricane moves toward Hawaii

The National Hurricane Center posted a tropical storm warning on Monday for the Gulf of Mexico coast near the Texas-Louisiana state line.

As of late Monday morning, the potential tropical cyclone was centered about 130 miles (210 kilometers) south of Morgan City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). It was forecast to strengthen into a named tropical storm by Monday night.

In the Pacific Ocean, Tropical Storm Lowell was about 785 miles (1,260 kilometers) southeast of Hilo, Hawaii, and moving west with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph). Forecasters said Lowell could become a hurricane by Monday night or Tuesday and could reach the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands later this week.

Elsewhere in the Pacific, Hurricane Karina strengthened Monday into a powerful Category 4 storm, but isn't threatening land, forecasters said.

Karina has intensified quickly since becoming a hurricane Sunday, fueled by warm waters far from any shore. It was centered about 1,055 miles (1,700 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico and moving west, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph), the center said.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect, but waves were expected to affect Mexico and likely Southern California. Additional strengthening was possible on Monday, followed by fluctuations in intensity, the Miami-based center said.

