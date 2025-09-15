Central Texas Rep. Michael McCaul not seeking re-election

Texas Republican Congressman Michael McCaul was first elected to Congress in 2004. On Sunday, he announced on "This Week" he will not seek re-election in 2026.

Rep. McCaul is currently serving his 11th term. His district, the 10th Congressional District, represents parts of Austin across to the Houston suburbs. It would sees changes under the new congressional maps presented in Texas.

McCaul has worked as the chairman of the Homeland Security Committee's Special Events Task Force. But now says he's looking for a new challenge in 2027.

