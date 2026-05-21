Camp Mystic chief health officer’s nursing license temporarily suspended

The Texas Board of Nursing has temporarily suspended the license of Camp Mystic’s chief health officer, saying her continued practice “constitutes a continuing and imminent threat to public welfare.”

The suspension order, filed Tuesday, says Mary Liz Eastland failed to develop and maintain adequate emergency plans and training protocols before a July 4 flood killed 25 campers and two teenage counselors at the all-girls Christian camp, among other charges. The order, first reported by the San Antonio Express-News, also called her conduct “deceptive” for failing to report the deaths within 24 hours.

Last month, Eastland testified at a court hearing in Austin that she still had not officially reported the deaths to state health regulators.

“I did not think of this requirement in the moments happening after the flood,” she said during the April hearing.

Eastland could not immediately be reached for comment.

The nursing board’s order says a probable cause hearing will be held within 17 days of the order’s filing, with a final hearing to be held no later than the 61st day after the temporary suspension was ordered.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.