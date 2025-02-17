Atmos Energy preparing for winter weather, providing tips to Central Texans

DALLAS, Texas (KXXV) — Ahead of forecasted winter weather, Atmos Energy is monitoring conditions and staging its employees across the system — Atmos officials say colder weather may impact the amount of natural gas Texans use.

"Using energy wisely and making a few household changes may produce a big difference in how much you spend on natural gas and other energy bills," Atmos Energy said.

Atmos officials provided tips to keep Central Texans safe and to help you conserve energy:



Never use an oven or a gas stovetop to heat your home

Protect natural gas meters: Natural gas meters are weather-proof; however, to help keep the meter working smoothly, remove snow and ice from natural gas meters with a broom or brush. Never kick or chip snow and ice away with a hard object. Call Atmos Energy's Emergency Number, 866.322.8667, if you have concerns about your meter.

Natural gas meters are weather-proof; however, to help keep the meter working smoothly, remove snow and ice from natural gas meters with a broom or brush. Never kick or chip snow and ice away with a hard object. Call Atmos Energy's Emergency Number, 866.322.8667, if you have concerns about your meter. Make sure external vents for dryers and other natural gas equipment are clear: Blocked vents can lead to a dangerous buildup of carbon monoxide gas. If you have questions about proper venting, contact a licensed plumber or qualified contractor.

Blocked vents can lead to a dangerous buildup of carbon monoxide gas. If you have questions about proper venting, contact a licensed plumber or qualified contractor. Minimize the risk of frozen pipes: Leave faucets running at a trickle, leave cabinet doors open, and close all doors and windows to keep heat inside.

Leave faucets running at a trickle, leave cabinet doors open, and close all doors and windows to keep heat inside. Save money and energy by setting your thermostat to 68 degrees during the day and 58 degrees when you are away from home (where safe to do so).

by setting your thermostat to 68 degrees during the day and 58 degrees when you are away from home (where safe to do so). These tips and more are available here

"Although natural gas outages are infrequent, if you experience loss of natural gas service or low gas pressure, contact the Atmos Energy emergency line at 866.322.8667 — agents are ready to assist 24/7," Atmos Energy said on Monday.

Atmos Energy will communicate regularly with customers and communities before, during, and after extreme weather events.

To sign up for text alerts, click here — Central Texans can follow Atmos Energy on here, here, here , and here for continued safety and weather preparedness information.

Smell gas, act fast! If you suspect a natural gas leak, leave the area immediately! From a safe distance call 9-1-1 and Atmos Energy's 24-hour toll-free emergency number at 866.322.8667.