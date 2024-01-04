Amber alert issued for missing Bulverde teen girl

TEXAS — Authorities have issued an Amber alert for a missing 13-year-old girl from Bulverde.

She was last seen in the 1400 block of Ridge Creek Lane in Bulverde around 8:53 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The teenage girl, Carleigh O'Dell has been described by authorities as 5'4" with blonde hair and green eyes. O'Dell was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with the words "Lonestar Ranch" written on its front, multi-colored shorts and black Vans shoes.

Authorities with the Comal County Sheriff's Office said it is believed O'Dell is with a 21-year-old suspect with facial hair and a receding hairline in a blue vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Comal County Sheriff's Office at (830) 620-3400.