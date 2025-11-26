AG Paxton opposes College Sports Commission Agreement, warns Baylor and Texas A&M

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is urging universities across major conferences to reject a controversial agreement with the College Sports Commission. Paxton says the terms would undermine institutional autonomy and create unprecedented legal liability for participating schools.

Paxton sent letters to Texas universities in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12, and Southeastern Conference – including Baylor University and Texas A&M University – warning them against signing the College Sports Commission's University Participation Agreement.

“To protect the integrity of collegiate athletics, this power grab by the CSC must be stopped,” said Attorney General Paxton.

He simultaneously reached out to state attorneys general nationwide, asking them to contact universities in their states that are members of those conferences or the Big Ten to voice similar opposition.

The attorney general outlined what he believes are problematic provisions in the CSC agreement: