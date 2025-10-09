AG Paxton launches investigation into online platform connected to Charlie Kirk shooting suspect

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Texas' Attorney General is taking a closer look at Discord.

Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Thursday he is expanding his Securing Children Online Through Parental Empowerment (SCOPE) Act investigation into the online chat platform Discord. The investigation will look into the platforms role in "contributing to the radicalization, sexual exploitation, and addiction of minors."

“Discord has chosen to allow extremist content, sexual exploitation, and addiction to flourish on its platform. It has a legal obligation to prevent minors from being exposed to these evils, but instead its actions have contributed to the growing wave of nihilistic violence all across our nation,” said Attorney General Paxton.

Paxton says Discord was used by the suspected shooter of Charlie Kirk, but says the platform is "addictive and has exposed minors to sexual exploitation and extremist content." Paxton has previously lead an investigation tin the privacy and safety practices of minors on Discord.