AG Paxton, Kellogg’s reach agreement on toxic dye use

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday an agreement with the WK Kellogg Co. to permanently remove toxic dyes from its cereals.

Kellogg’s is now the first company to officially sign a legally binding agreement confirming that it will remove food colorings. The historic Assurance of Voluntary Compliance follows several months of investigation and negotiations.

“The signed AVC demonstrates that Kellogg’s is committed to keeping this pledge, and I commend the company for doing the right thing. I encourage other food manufacturers to sign similar agreements to demonstrate their commitment to helping Americans live healthier lives,” said Attorney General Paxton.

Under the agreement, the company says it will remove artificial food colorings from its cereals by the end of 2027.

