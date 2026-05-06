Abbott touts record $51B tax cut, school choice victory in annual Texas Report

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott released the 2026 Report to the People of Texas on Wednesday.

The report highlights Governor Abbott's focus on education, public safety, economic development, and infrastructure while maintaining Texas's position as a national leader across multiple sectors.

Here are some of the takeaways from the report:

Record-Breaking Education Investment: Launched the largest day-one school choice program in the nation with a $1 billion universal Education Savings Account program, plus a historic $90 billion total funding for public education and $4 billion for teacher pay raises.

Massive Property Tax Relief: Delivered $51 billion in property tax relief for the 2026-27 biennium, increasing homestead exemptions to $140,000 for homeowners and $200,000 for seniors and disabled homeowners.

Border Security Success: Operation Lone Star resulted in over 536,900 illegal immigrant apprehensions, more than 61,700 criminal arrests, and seizure of over 859 million lethal doses of fentanyl since March 2021.

Economic Dominance: Texas maintained its position as the 8th largest economy globally, won the Governor's Cup for business attraction for the 14th consecutive year, and was named Best State for Business for the 22nd year in a row.

Historic Public Safety Investment: Distributed $1.097 billion in public safety grants, including $263 million for emergency personnel preparedness and $214 million for first responder equipment.

Infrastructure Investment: Committed $20 billion for generational water infrastructure investment and $5 billion to generate more power for the electric grid, plus established the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Office.

Comprehensive Bail Reform: Implemented the strongest bail reform package in Texas history, requiring judges to deny bail for violent crimes like murder and rape unless they can ensure defendants won't be a danger to the community.

Camp Safety Legislation: Following the tragic flooding deaths of 27 children at Camp Mystic, passed comprehensive youth camp safety laws including early warning systems and emergency planning requirements.

Military and Veterans Support: Secured $40 million in funding for military community infrastructure projects through 2027, supporting Texas's 15 major military installations that contribute over $151 billion to the economy.

Cybersecurity Leadership: Created the Texas Cyber Command as the first state-based cybersecurity agency and launched a cyber threat intelligence center to protect state and local government systems.

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