'A&W Root Beer Float': Blue Bell's newest ice cream flavor is here

BRENHAM, Texas (KXXV) — Fans of root beer floats may love this one, so grab your chilled mugs!

Blue Bell announced their newest ice cream flavor Thursday—A&W Root Beer Float.

Ice cream-lovers can enjoy this new creamy vanilla treat swirled together with an A&W Root Beer flavored sherbet starting May 16.

The company said following their success of their Dr Pepper Float flavor last year, many were requesting an A&W flavor.

“We received many requests for an A&W Root Beer Float Ice Cream,” John Neal Robinson said, the Blue Bell general sales manager. “After the huge success of Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream last year, we were ready to work together on another delicious flavor. We recommend enjoying a few scoops in a chilled mug just like your favorite root beer.”

The company said their newest flavor is available as half gallon and pint sizes through 2025.