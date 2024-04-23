2nd victim dies from injuries after Texas man drove stolen semitrailer into building, officials say

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A second person has died after a Texas semitrailer driver this month plowed a stolen 18-wheeler into a public safety office where his commercial license renewal had been rejected, authorities said Monday.

More than a dozen people were inside the building on April 12 when authorities say Clenard Parker, 42, intentionally rammed the truck into the Texas Department of Public Safety office in Brenham, a rural town outside Houston. One 78-year-old man died later the day after being taken to a hospital.

Cheryl Turner, 63, of Brenham was identified by state authorities as the second person to have died as a result of the crash.

Parker remained jailed in Washington County on charges that included murder, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Jail records do not list an attorney for Parker and the district clerk’s office said Monday it had no lawyer on file.

Authorities say Parker led law enforcement on a short chase before ramming the stolen semitrailer into the same public safety office where he had been told a day earlier that he was not eligible to renew his commercial driver’s license.