VIDEO: Texas man reunited with dog after 7 years, found dying in motel

Posted at 12:49 PM, Dec 12, 2022
(CC NEWSOURCE) — A Texas man whose dog ran away years ago has been reunited with her... more than a thousand miles away.

The last time Kerry Smith saw his dog 'Jazzy' was before she ran off during the July fourth fireworks seven years ago.

He recently got a call from Orange County, Florida animal services.

They had rescued a dog that had been abandoned in a motel room without food or water.

They scanned it for a microchip and were able to contact smith.

He then flew to Orlando Saturday to pick jazzy up.

Smith is now encouraging people to chip their pets.

