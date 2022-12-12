VIDEO: Texas man reunited with dog after 7 years, found dying in motel

(CC NEWSOURCE) — A Texas man whose dog ran away years ago has been reunited with her... more than a thousand miles away.

The last time Kerry Smith saw his dog 'Jazzy' was before she ran off during the July fourth fireworks seven years ago.

He recently got a call from Orange County, Florida animal services.

They had rescued a dog that had been abandoned in a motel room without food or water.

They scanned it for a microchip and were able to contact smith.

He then flew to Orlando Saturday to pick jazzy up.

Smith is now encouraging people to chip their pets.