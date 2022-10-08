Texas high school football scores (Week 7): Complete List

Texas high school football scores as compiled by the Associated Press for Thursday, Oct. 6 & Friday, Oct. 7, 2022:
======
Red Zone 2022: Week 7 high school football highlights
RED ZONE: High School Football Scores
======
FRIDAY'S GAMES
CLASS 6A
Aldine MacArthur 30, Aldine Eisenhower 0
Alief Taylor 33, Alief Hastings 0
Amarillo Tascosa 21, Lubbock Monterey 10
Arlington 57, Arlington Bowie 48
Arlington Martin 36, Arlington Houston 6
Austin Vandegrift 57, Round Rock McNeil 0
Austin Westlake 66, Austin Anderson 17
Belton 43, Leander Rouse 13
Byron Nelson 65, Haltom 7
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 27, Round Rock Westwood 16
Cibolo Steele 42, New Braunfels 24
Conroe Oak Ridge 50, Grand Oaks 7
Converse Judson 44, SA East Central 0
Coppell 38, Lewisville Marcus 14
Cypress Springs 41, Cypress Lakes 7
Cypress Woods 17, Houston Langham Creek 16
De Soto 56, Mansfield Legacy 7
Deer Park 51, Pasadena 10
Dickinson 31, Clear Falls 22
Duncanville 24, Waxahachie 7
Edinburg 48, Mission 29
Edinburg North 40, La Joya 8
Fort Bend Clements 20, Fort Bend Travis 17
Galena Park North Shore 34, Humble Summer Creek 27
Harlingen 31, Weslaco 21
Harlingen South 49, Donna North 7
Houston Clear Lake 17, Clear Brook 13
Houston King 42, Humble Kingwood 21
Houston Memorial 51, Houston Spring Woods 0
Humble Atascocita 38, Beaumont United 0
Justin Northwest 70, Saginaw 0
Katy Morton Ranch 45, Katy Taylor 31
Katy Seven Lakes 24, Katy Mayde Creek 13
Keller Timber Creek 41, Keller Fossil Ridge 21
Killeen Harker Heights 42, Hutto 21
Lake Travis 49, Del Valle 7
League City Clear Springs 38, Clute Brazoswood 21
Lewisville 15, Plano West 14
Lewisville Flower Mound 48, Plano East 31
Longview 46, Forney 7
Mansfield 31, Cedar Hill 13
Mansfield Lake Ridge 49, Dallas Skyline 0
McAllen Rowe 41, McAllen Memorial 37
Mesquite Horn 24, Mesquite 16
New Braunfels Canyon 44, Buda Hays 41
North Crowley 21, Saginaw Boswell 17
North Garland 35, Garland Lakeview Centennial 31
Odessa Permian 38, Odessa 7
Pasadena Dobie 57, Pasadena Memorial 30
Pearland 40, Alvin 7
Plano 28, Lewisville Hebron 13
PSJA North 36, La Joya Palmview 7
Richardson Lake Highlands 42, Irving MacArthur 7
Rockwall 50, Royse City 24
Round Rock 17, Manor 7
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 44, Round Rock Stony Point 20
SA Northside Brandeis 21, SA Churchill 10
SA Northside Brennan 33, SA Northside Warren 30
SA Reagan 52, SA Madison 10
SA South San Antonio 40, Eagle Pass Winn 17
San Angelo Central 28, Midland 25
San Benito 24, Brownsville Hanna 0
San Marcos 28, Schertz Clemens 24
Smithson Valley 48, Kyle Lehman 0
South Grand Prairie 66, Grand Prairie 17
Southlake Carroll 38, Keller 35
Spring Dekaney 31, Aldine Davis 0
Temple 44, Hewitt Midway 10
Weatherford 41, Hurst Bell 38, OT
Weslaco East 22, Brownsville Memorial 21
Wolfforth Frenship 49, Midland Legacy 34
Wylie 30, Garland Rowlett 10
CLASS 5A
Abilene 45, Amarillo Caprock 0
A&M Consolidated 41, Pflugerville Hendrickson 0
Abilene Wylie 38, Plainview 14
Aledo 68, FW South Hills 0
Alice 49, CC Tuloso-Midway 19
Austin LBJ 82, Austin LASA 0
Austin McCallum 28, Austin Northeast 0
Barbers Hill 43, Baytown Lee 14
Bastrop 54, Bastrop Cedar Creek 14
Brenham 47, Montgomery 14
Brownsville Pace 64, Brownsville Lopez 9
Burleson 35, Corsicana 28
Burleson Centennial 23, Denton Ryan 16
Canutillo 31, EP Burges 0
Canyon Randall 17, Dumas 13
Carrollton Smith 72, Dallas Sunset 14
Castroville Medina Valley 35, Laredo Nixon 14
CC Calallen 73, La Feria 20
CC Flour Bluff 54, Edcouch-Elsa 14
CC Miller 49, CC King 0
College Station 17, Cedar Park 0
Colleyville Heritage 42, FW Southwest 0
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 45, Victoria West 31
Crosby 26, New Caney Porter 21
Crowley 57, FW Chisholm Trail 34
Dallas Conrad 54, Dallas Jefferson 0
Dallas South Oak Cliff 56, Dallas Kimball 0
Dallas Spruce 64, Dallas Samuell 7
Dallas Wilson 31, Seagoville 12
Dayton 49, Galena Park 0
Dripping Springs 67, Austin Akins 6
Elgin 28, Killeen Chaparral 13
Ennis 49, Joshua 26
EP Andress 27, El Paso 7
EP Austin 42, San Elizario 7
EP Bel Air 49, EP Ysleta 8
EP Chapin 52, EP Jefferson 8
EP Del Valle 20, EP Parkland 14
EP Eastwood 20, EP Americas 19
EP El Dorado 51, EP Coronado 31
EP Hanks 48, Clint Horizon 34
EP Riverside 42, EP Irvin 7
Everman 42, Arlington Seguin 34, OT
Fort Bend Hightower 45, Fort Bend Dulles 14
Fort Bend Marshall 40, Texas City 0
Frisco Heritage 13, Sherman 6
Frisco Independence 28, Carrollton Creekview 0
Frisco Lone Star 42, Frisco Centennial 0
Georgetown 70, Leander 16
Grapevine 70, FW Polytechnic 0
Hallsville 49, Nacogdoches 24
Huntsville 24, Bryan Rudder 10
Kaufman 34, Paris 14
Kerrville Tivy 54, Pieper 30
Killeen Ellison 47, Cleburne 17
Lancaster 55, Tyler 9
Leander Glenn 31, Georgetown East View 21
Lewisville The Colony 30, FW Brewer 7
Lubbock Cooper 38, Amarillo 21
Lufkin 28, North Mesquite 14
Magnolia West 26, Magnolia 21
Marshall 36, Mount Pleasant 7
Midlothian 56, Granbury 7
Mission Sharyland 51, Roma 35
Montgomery Lake Creek 67, Rosenberg Lamar 0
N. Richland Hills Birdville 42, Dallas Molina 0
New Caney 50, Conroe 28
Pflugerville Weiss 51, Copperas Cove 20
Port Arthur Memorial 54, La Porte 34
Port Neches-Groves 56, Fort Bend Willowridge 13
PSJA Southwest 30, PSJA Memorial 13
Red Oak 69, Waco 7
SA Brackenridge 20, SA Edison 16
SA Harlandale 45, SA Highlands 28
SA Lanier 8, SA Houston 7
SA Southside 27, Laredo Cigarroa 7
Santa Fe 41, Nederland 18
Seguin 42, Boerne-Champion 21
Sharyland Pioneer 38, Mission Memorial 14
Somerset 53, SA Kennedy 0
Sulphur Springs 37, Nevada Community 7
Terrell 55, Denison 30
Tomball 62, Waller 13
Victoria East 21, CC Ray 10
Vidor 36, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 29
WF Rider 51, Abilene Cooper 21
Whitehouse 44, Longview Pine Tree 31
Wichita Falls 42, Mineral Wells 18
Willis 49, The Woodlands College Park 24
Wylie East 41, South Garland 7
CLASS 4A
Andrews 33, San Angelo Lake View 0
Anna 40, Mabank 0
Argyle 30, Lake Dallas 14
Aubrey 35, Van Alstyne 14
Beeville Jones 24, Floresville 17
Bellville 48, Brookshire Royal 3
Boerne 62, Uvalde 7
Brownwood 41, Big Spring 10
Bullard 35, Brownsboro 34
Caddo Mills 58, Dallas Lincoln 35
Carthage 49, Canton 0
Celina 73, North Dallas 0
China Spring 59, Alvarado 17
Clint Mountain View 35, Fabens 27
Crandall 62, Greenville 36
Cuero 56, Giddings 2
Dalhart 28, Amarillo River Road 26
Decatur 55, Burkburnett 21
El Campo 37, Bay City 27
Ferris 52, Godley 49
Fischer Canyon Lake 42, Marble Falls 7
Fredericksburg 36, SA Memorial 0
Freeport Brazosport 27, Iowa Colony 19
FW Castleberry 37, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
FW Dunbar 44, FW Carter-Riverside 14
Gainesville 20, Farmersville 7
Geronimo Navarro 42, Lago Vista 21
Gilmer 35, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 14
Glen Rose 69, Venus 0
Gonzales 32, Caldwell 20
Hamshire-Fannett 26, West Orange-Stark 21
Henderson 48, Athens 34
Hillsboro 40, FW Benbrook 28
Houston Furr 39, Yates 36
Houston Washington 61, Houston North Forest 0
Ingleside 48, CC West Oso 20
Jasper 35, Bridge City 7
Kilgore 49, Lindale 35
La Marque 30, Sweeny 20
La Vernia 35, Port Lavaca Calhoun 14
Lake Worth 10, Kennedale 3
Lampasas 24, Burnet 7
Liberty 42, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 29
Liberty Hill 42, SA Veterans Memorial 42
Livingston 69, Huffman Hargrave 34
Llano 21, Universal City Randolph 14
Lorena 49, McGregor 21
Lumberton 52, Splendora 10
Mexia 36, Fairfield 35
Midland Greenwood 35, Snyder 13
Midlothian Heritage 44, Mansfield Summit 20
Monahans 49, Pecos 10
Navasota 41, Needville 14
Pampa 53, Hereford 20
Pearsall 28, Carrizo Springs 27
Perryton 28, Levelland 10
Pittsburg 31, Paris North Lamar 12
Poteet 27, Lytle 7
Rio Hondo 63, Progreso 0
Rockport-Fulton 32, Pleasanton 31, OT
Salado 33, Robinson 24
Sanger 35, Krum 28
Seminole 38, West Plains 28
Sinton 83, Robstown 20
Smithville 14, La Grange 10
Sunnyvale 35, Quinlan Ford 21
Taylor 68, Buckholts 20
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 40, Longview Spring Hill 25
Tyler Chapel Hill 62, Jacksonville 21
Van 28, Rusk 19
Vernon 42, Clyde 28
Waco Connally 35, Gatesville 6
Waco La Vega 50, Waxahachie Life 7
Wills Point 28, Dallas Roosevelt 22
Wimberley 72, Jarrell 14
CLASS 3A
Abernathy 20, Idalou 3
Altair Rice 28, Danbury 27
Anahuac 30, Kirbyville 0
Anson 35, Winters 0
Atlanta 42, Gladewater Sabine 7
Bangs 40, Goldthwaite 0
Bishop 56, CC John Paul 0
Blooming Grove 25, Cedar Hill Trinity 20
Blue Ridge 37, Lone Oak 6
Boling 34, Van Vleck 7
Brady 49, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
Breckenridge 42, Iowa Park 0
Buffalo 27, Elkhart 8
Bushland 34, Muleshoe 0
Callisburg 41, Sadler S&S Consolidated 16
Cameron Yoe 48, Little River Academy 13
Canadian 62, Childress 28
Cisco 34, Olney 15
Coahoma 35, Littlefield 28
Columbus 35, Hallettsville 13
Comanche 45, Millsap 28
Commerce 24, Emory Rains 21
Cooper 56, Como-Pickton 7
Corrigan-Camden 51, Normangee 0
Corsicana Mildred 33, Rice 12
Cotulla 19, Crystal City 8
Crane 14, Alpine 0
Crockett 49, Huntington 26
Daingerfield 73, New Diana 6
De Kalb 39, Omaha Pewitt 27
Denver City 28, Brownfield 21
Early 36, Ballinger 0
East Chambers 42, Buna 27
Edgewood 56, Troup 42
Edna 45, Palacios 0
Falfurrias 26, Lyford 22
Frankston 61, Big Sandy 20
Friona 13, Tulia 7
Goliad 39, Mathis 0
Grand Saline 31, Arp 13
Grandview 72, Dallas Gateway 14
Groesbeck 34, Kemp 0
Gunter 24, Bells 14
Hebbronville 35, George West 21
Hitchcock 49, Yoakum 20
Holliday 55, Valley View 0
Hooks 41, Paris Chisum 7
Houston KIPP 54, Houston KIPP East End 0
Howe 34, Leonard 3
Jacksboro 53, Eastland 6
Jefferson 42, White Oak 13
Johnson City 35, Harper 0
Jourdanton 39, Hondo 21
Kermit 40, Lamesa 8
Lexington 61, Florence 0
Lubbock Roosevelt 39, Stanton 14
Luling 47, Ingram Moore 13
Malakoff 32, Teague 18
Manor New Tech 66, Austin Achieve 20
Marion 48, Blanco 6
Maypearl 55, Dallas Inspired Vision 12
Merkel 51, Dublin 25
Natalia 24, Karnes City 19
New London West Rusk 63, Winona 0
New Waverly 35, Anderson-Shiro 12
Newton 34, Hemphill 0
Nixon-Smiley 38, Dilley 19
Nocona 25, Whitewright 18
Odem 49, Monte Alto 6
Orangefield 46, Cleveland Tarkington 0
Palestine Westwood 42, Shepherd 14
Palmer 28, Scurry-Rosser 7
Paradise 33, Boyd 12
Pattonville Prairiland 28, Redwater 16
Pilot Point 58, Ponder 55
Poth 77, West Campus 0
Pottsboro 55, Bonham 14
Rockdale 34, Troy 27
Rogers 38, Clifton 7
San Diego 28, Santa Gertrudis Academy 10
Sonora 38, Ozona 6
Spearman 47, Dimmitt 0
Stockdale 56, Junction 6
Taft 43, Santa Rosa 0
Tatum 28, Gladewater 22
Tolar 16, Coleman 6
Trinity 48, Kountze 44
Tuscola Jim Ned 48, Bowie 18
Vanderbilt Industrial 67, Aransas Pass 0
Wall 68, San Angelo Grape Creek 0
Waskom 54, Queen City 19
West 56, Dallas A+ Academy 0
WF City View 37, Henrietta 7
Whitesboro 61, Peaster 13
Whitney 72, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 20
Winnsboro 28, Mount Vernon 14
Woodville 18, Coldspring-Oakhurst 8
CLASS 2A
Albany 49, Miles 18
Alto 46, Mount Enterprise 34
Alvord 63, Trenton 28
Archer City 54, Electra 6
Axtell 35, Rio Vista 20
Ben Bolt 42, Premont 20
Bosqueville 32, Moody 29
Bruni 48, Agua Dulce 20
Cayuga 49, Kerens 7
Centerville 48, Saratoga West Hardin 14
Charlotte 52, Center Point 12
Chilton 41, Bremond 30
Christoval 37, Anthony 6
Clarendon 47, Wheeler 0
Clarksville 38, Linden-Kildare 8
Collinsville 39, Celeste 35
Crawford 33, Marlin 20
Cumby 26, Detroit 14
Cushing 22, Overton 15
Dawson 50, Meridian 7
Deweyville 40, Evadale 30
Falls City 48, Yorktown 20
Flatonia 35, Hearne 20
Floydada 37, Sundown 34
Forsan 40, Big Lake Reagan County 7
Freer 12, Santa Maria 7
Garrison 64, Shelbyville 34
Granger 38, Iola 0
Gruver 28, Booker 14
Harleton 61, Gladewater Union Grove 6
Haskell 58, Munday 6
Hawkins 50, Ore City 24
Hawley 61, Colorado City 7
Holland 39, Thrall 0
Honey Grove 54, Bogata Rivercrest 22
Hull-Daisetta 44, Sabine Pass 7
Iraan 10, Water Valley 8
Italy 15, Itasca 14
Jewett Leon 18, Groveton 14
Joaquin 48, Grapeland 8
Kenedy 66, Bloomington 50
La Villa 52, Riviera Kaufer 20
Lindsay 34, Era 0
Lockney 26, Crosbyton 21
Lovelady 68, Colmesneil 12
Mart 56, Frost 0
Memphis 26, Quanah 14
Menard 64, Robert Lee 38
Milano 48, Bartlett 0
New Deal 40, Tahoka 2
Olton 40, Post 22
Panhandle 82, Amarillo Highland Park 6
Pineland West Sabine 40, San Augustine 34
Plains 22, Morton 2
Price Carlisle 48, Tenaha 0
Ralls 27, Bovina 20
Refugio 60, Skidmore-Tynan 0
Riesel 51, Valley Mills 44
Roscoe 28, Cross Plains 6
Rosebud-Lott 35, Bruceville-Eddy 7
Sabinal 41, La Pryor 12
San Saba 35, De Leon 21
Sanford-Fritch 28, Stinnett West Texas 26
Santo 40, Chico 6
Shiner 67, Three Rivers 7
Simms Bowie 28, Maud 22
Somerville 27, Snook 12
Stratford 40, Farwell 7
Sudan 26, Hale Center 6
Thorndale 34, Weimar 26
Tioga 55, Tom Bean 30
Van Horn 66, Fort Hancock 6
Wallis Brazos 31, East Bernard 13
Wellington 36, Shamrock 0
Windthorst 30, Petrolia 18
Wink 49, Eldorado 7
Wolfe City 24, Alba-Golden 14
Woodsboro 40, Benavides 14
Wortham 62, Hico 7
CLASS 1A
Abbott 40, Aquilla 0
Avalon 50, Campbell 0
Blackwell 48, Paint Rock 0
Bluff Dale 86, Newcastle 78
Blum 46, Covington 39
Brackett 30, D’Hanis 27
Bryson 48, Lingleville 46
Calvert 50, Killeen Memorial Christian 8
Cherokee 78, Richland Springs 47
Coolidge 54, Gholson 8
Crowell 61, Harrold 0
Follett 46, Claude 0
Garden City 70, Lenorah Grady 20
Gilmer Union Hill 70, Bowie Gold-Burg 18
Gordon 60, Gorman 14
Grandfalls-Royalty 44, Dell City 29
Happy 58, McLean 6
Hermleigh 64, Roby 46
Imperial Buena Vista 62, Meadow 14
Ira 70, Rotan 24
Jayton 51, Aspermont 16
Jonesboro 57, Lometa 8
Knox City 65, Forestburg 0
Kress 56, Anton 0
Ladonia Fannindel 50, North Texas (NTX) 0
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 54, Apple Springs 6
Lamesa Klondike 60, Southland 12
Loraine 50, O’Donnell 42
Matador Motley County 70, Guthrie 16
May 60, Evant 0
Medina 46, Prairie Lea 0
Milford 56, Three Way 0
Morgan 107, Iredell 82
Nazareth 53, Miami 8
New Home 42, Seagraves 7
Oglesby 66, Bronte 20
Perrin-Whitt 34, Baird 8
Petersburg 60, Lorenzo 15
Rankin 56, Ackerly Sands 8
Rochelle 64, Lohn 0
Ropesville Ropes 35, Smyer 24
Rule 50, Woodson 0
Saint Jo 53, Bynum 8
Sanderson 52, Sierra Blanca 44
Sidney 56, Mullin 8
Silverton 63, Lefors 13
Spur 79, Wellman-Union 12
Strawn 79, Ranger 39
Turkey Valley 58, White Deer 13
Veribest 41, Eden 21
Vernon Northside 34, Moran 16
Westbrook 50, Roscoe Highland 0
Whiteface 50, Springlake-Earth 44
Whitharral 54, Hart 8
Zephyr 64, Gustine 14
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Argyle Liberty Christian 44, Fort Worth Christian 34
Arlington Grace Prep 39, Arlington Pantego Christian 34
Austin Hill Country 62, Gainesville State School 13
Austin Regents 38, Brownsville St. Joseph 28
Austin TSD 58, Waco Vanguard 13
Austin Veritas 60, Carrollton Prince of Peace 38
Bellaire Episcopal 35, Houston St. John’s 0
Boerne Geneva 42, Austin Brentwood 7
Bryan Brazos Christian 51, Houston Lutheran North 17
Bryan St. Joseph 59, Galveston O’Connell 6
Bullard Brook Hill 54, Dallas Shelton 0
Bulverde Bracken 62, Fredericksburg Heritage 20
Dallas Bishop Dunne 49, Flower Mound Coram Deo 21
Dallas Christian 47, Dallas Covenant 7
Dallas Lutheran 46, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 0
Dallas Parish Episcopal 44, Dallas Bishop Lynch 0
Denton Calvary 32, Irving The Highlands 8
EP Cathedral 32, Chaparral, N.M. 13
FW Lake Country 42, Willow Park Trinity Christian 7
FW Temple Christian 33, Waco Reicher 13
FW Trinity Valley 48, Dallas Greenhill 12
Grapevine Faith 50, Tyler Grace Community 6
Houston Kinkaid 49, Dallas St. Mark 14
Houston Northland Christian 42, Alpha Omega 0
Houston Second Baptist 45, Houston St. John’s 0
Houston Second Baptist 45, Katy Pope John 0
Houston St. Pius X 21, Tomball Concordia 14
Houston St. Thomas 35, SA Central Catholic 18
Irving Cistercian 38, Arlington Oakridge 9
John Cooper 36, FW Country Day 14
Lake Jackson Brazosport 48, Second Baptist School University Model 0
Lucas Christian 54, Plano Coram Deo 16
Marble Falls Faith 54, Waco Live Oak Classical 36
Midland Christian 28, FW All Saints 26
Muenster Sacred Heart 60, Dallas First Baptist 28
Pasadena First Baptist 69, Houston Westbury Christian 12
Plano Prestonwood 39, Addison Trinity 14
SA Antonian 35, Houston The Village 0
SA Castle Hills 68, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 58
SA Christian 42, Victoria St. Joseph 30
SA Holy Cross 41, Shiner St. Paul 7
St. Mary’s Hall 56, St Augustine 6
Temple Central Texas 35, Plano John Paul II 3
Temple Holy Trinity 66, Round Rock Christian 16
The Woodlands Christian 42, Beaumont Kelly 7
Tyler Gorman 50, MC Prep 6
OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 62, Alief Elsik 7
Austin St. Dominic Savio 34, Austin St. Andrew’s 14
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 34, Elysian Fields 14
Brentwood Academy , Tenn. 47, SA Cornerstone 7
Bulverde Gloria Deo 54, SA Winston 8
Chapel Hill 62, Jacksonville 21
Conroe Covenant def. St. Francis Episcopal Day , forfeit
Cypress Community Christian 40, Houston Christian 26
DASCHE 64, OKC Patriots, Okla. 14
Davenport 32, Taylor 29
Eagle Christian 46, Garland Christian 42
Emerson 40, Frisco Memorial 30
EP Pebble Hills 42, EP Socorro 10
Fort Bend Christian 49, Houston Lutheran South 0
Fort Worth THESA 64, Melissa CHANT 18
Founders Classical Academy 6, Atlas Rattlers 0
FW Covenant Classical 58, Midland Trinity 8
Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 61, Keller Harvest Christian 22
Houston MSTC 13, Houston Chavez 12
Houston Northside Home 46, Frassati Catholic 8
Irving Faustina Academy 64, Haslet Heritage 52
Lake Belton 43, Killeen 13
Logos Prep 48, Giddings State School 24
Longview Heritage 45, Longview Trinity 0
Loop def. Welch Dawson , forfeit
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 52, Amarillo PCHEA 0
Lubbock Trinity 48, Colleyville Covenant 0
McCamey def. TLC Midland , forfeit
McDade 59, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 39
N. Richland Hills Richland 63, Carrollton Turner 7
New Braunfels Baptist 66, SA Lutheran 18
Oakwood def. Tyler Kings Academy , forfeit
Odessa Compass 46, Tornillo 12
Pioneer Tech & Arts 38, Mission Memorial 14
Prestonwood North 79, FW Nazarene 42
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 41, Laredo Martin 13
Schertz John Paul II 36, New Braunfels Christian 14
Smoking for Jesus Ministry 45, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 0
Throckmorton def. Lueders-Avoca , forfeit
Weatherford Christian 47, Lubbock Christian 28
West Columbia Charter 38, Wharton 12
Westlake Academy 66, Wylie Prep 17
Wisdom 13, Houston Northside 12
Woodlands Legacy Prep 41, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 38
Worthing 30, Houston Wheatley 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Graham vs. WF Hirschi, ppd.
Priddy vs. Mount Calm, ccd.
THURSDAY'S GAMES
CLASS 6A
Channelview 35, Pasadena South Houston 28
Cypress Ranch 56, Cypress Park 16
Dallas White 68, Dallas Adams 24
Edinburg Vela 70, Rio Grande City 27
Fort Bend Ridge Point 54, Fort Bend Elkins 0
Houston Lamar 59, Houston Westbury 7
Houston Stratford 52, Houston Northbrook 7
Humble 38, Beaumont West Brook 35
Irving Nimitz 30, Irving 25
Katy 54, Katy Paetow 0
Katy Cinco Ranch 53, Jordan 41
Klein Forest 17, Klein Cain 14
Los Fresnos 42, Brownsville Rivera 7
McAllen 51, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 7
Northwest Eaton 45, Keller Central 17
PSJA 55, Edinburg Economedes 13
Richardson Pearce 28, Richardson 14
Rockwall-Heath 35, Tyler Legacy 14
SA Johnson 31, SA Northside Clark 28
Spring 62, Aldine 0
Spring Westfield 63, Aldine Nimitz 20
The Woodlands 70, Cleveland 0
CLASS 5A
Amarillo Palo Duro 70, Lubbock 0
Austin William Travis 47, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
CC Carroll 49, CC Moody 14
Dallas Highland Park 38, Richardson Berkner 17
El Paso Eastlake 48, EP Montwood 20
Frisco Reedy 55, Frisco Lebanon Trail 29
Frisco Wakeland 59, Frisco Liberty 21
FW Arlington Heights 54, FW Trimble Tech 7
FW Wyatt 47, FW North Side 20
Houston Sterling 27, Houston Milby 0
Houston Waltrip 45, Houston Madison 0
Humble Kingwood Park 41, Baytown Goose Creek 14
Lucas Lovejoy 70, Princeton 0
McKinney North 34, West Mesquite 14
Mercedes 41, Pharr Valley View 16
Richmond Foster 45, Fort Bend Kempner 0
SA Alamo Heights 56, SA Jefferson 6
SA Burbank 28, SA McCollum 21
SA Wagner 61, SA MacArthur 12
Waco University 53, Pflugerville 28
CLASS 4A
Dallas Carter 26, Frisco Panther Creek 2
Fort Stockton 41, Clint 0
FW Western Hills 30, FW Eastern Hills 28
Hidalgo 41, Kingsville King 7
Melissa 42, Mesquite Poteet 10
Wilmer-Hutchins 40, Carrollton Ranchview 22
CLASS 2A
Burton 54, Louise 7
Vega 28, Boys Ranch 6
CLASS 1A
Amherst 58, Lazbuddie 8
Benjamin 66, Paducah 19
Groom 68, Darrouzett 7
Hamlin 69, Abilene Texas Leadership 0
Rising Star 70, Trent 0
Savoy 68, Fruitvale 20
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Austin Hyde Park 27, Austin St. Michael 26, OT
Beaumont Legacy Christian 64, Katy Faith West 19
Greenville Christian 54, Dallas Fairhill 6
SA Town East Christian 60, CC Coastal Christian 13
OTHER
Buda Johnson 20, Austin High 13
Red Oak Ovilla 40, Dallas Lakehill 16
San Antonio Harlan 42, Sotomayor 7
Tribe Consolidated 52, Austin SPC 48
Waco Methodist def. Waco Parkview Christian , forfeit