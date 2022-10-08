Texas high school football scores (Week 7): Complete List

Texas high school football scores as compiled by the Associated Press for Thursday, Oct. 6 & Friday, Oct. 7, 2022:

Red Zone 2022: Week 7 high school football highlights

RED ZONE: High School Football Scores

FRIDAY'S GAMES

CLASS 6A

Aldine MacArthur 30, Aldine Eisenhower 0

Alief Taylor 33, Alief Hastings 0

Amarillo Tascosa 21, Lubbock Monterey 10

Arlington 57, Arlington Bowie 48

Arlington Martin 36, Arlington Houston 6

Austin Vandegrift 57, Round Rock McNeil 0

Austin Westlake 66, Austin Anderson 17

Belton 43, Leander Rouse 13

Byron Nelson 65, Haltom 7

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 27, Round Rock Westwood 16

Cibolo Steele 42, New Braunfels 24

Conroe Oak Ridge 50, Grand Oaks 7

Converse Judson 44, SA East Central 0

Coppell 38, Lewisville Marcus 14

Cypress Springs 41, Cypress Lakes 7

Cypress Woods 17, Houston Langham Creek 16

De Soto 56, Mansfield Legacy 7

Deer Park 51, Pasadena 10

Dickinson 31, Clear Falls 22

Duncanville 24, Waxahachie 7

Edinburg 48, Mission 29

Edinburg North 40, La Joya 8

Fort Bend Clements 20, Fort Bend Travis 17

Galena Park North Shore 34, Humble Summer Creek 27

Harlingen 31, Weslaco 21

Harlingen South 49, Donna North 7

Houston Clear Lake 17, Clear Brook 13

Houston King 42, Humble Kingwood 21

Houston Memorial 51, Houston Spring Woods 0

Humble Atascocita 38, Beaumont United 0

Justin Northwest 70, Saginaw 0

Katy Morton Ranch 45, Katy Taylor 31

Katy Seven Lakes 24, Katy Mayde Creek 13

Keller Timber Creek 41, Keller Fossil Ridge 21

Killeen Harker Heights 42, Hutto 21

Lake Travis 49, Del Valle 7

League City Clear Springs 38, Clute Brazoswood 21

Lewisville 15, Plano West 14

Lewisville Flower Mound 48, Plano East 31

Longview 46, Forney 7

Mansfield 31, Cedar Hill 13

Mansfield Lake Ridge 49, Dallas Skyline 0

McAllen Rowe 41, McAllen Memorial 37

Mesquite Horn 24, Mesquite 16

New Braunfels Canyon 44, Buda Hays 41

North Crowley 21, Saginaw Boswell 17

North Garland 35, Garland Lakeview Centennial 31

Odessa Permian 38, Odessa 7

Pasadena Dobie 57, Pasadena Memorial 30

Pearland 40, Alvin 7

Plano 28, Lewisville Hebron 13

PSJA North 36, La Joya Palmview 7

Richardson Lake Highlands 42, Irving MacArthur 7

Rockwall 50, Royse City 24

Round Rock 17, Manor 7

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 44, Round Rock Stony Point 20

SA Northside Brandeis 21, SA Churchill 10

SA Northside Brennan 33, SA Northside Warren 30

SA Reagan 52, SA Madison 10

SA South San Antonio 40, Eagle Pass Winn 17

San Angelo Central 28, Midland 25

San Benito 24, Brownsville Hanna 0

San Marcos 28, Schertz Clemens 24

Smithson Valley 48, Kyle Lehman 0

South Grand Prairie 66, Grand Prairie 17

Southlake Carroll 38, Keller 35

Spring Dekaney 31, Aldine Davis 0

Temple 44, Hewitt Midway 10

Weatherford 41, Hurst Bell 38, OT

Weslaco East 22, Brownsville Memorial 21

Wolfforth Frenship 49, Midland Legacy 34

Wylie 30, Garland Rowlett 10

CLASS 5A

Abilene 45, Amarillo Caprock 0

A&M Consolidated 41, Pflugerville Hendrickson 0

Abilene Wylie 38, Plainview 14

Aledo 68, FW South Hills 0

Alice 49, CC Tuloso-Midway 19

Austin LBJ 82, Austin LASA 0

Austin McCallum 28, Austin Northeast 0

Barbers Hill 43, Baytown Lee 14

Bastrop 54, Bastrop Cedar Creek 14

Brenham 47, Montgomery 14

Brownsville Pace 64, Brownsville Lopez 9

Burleson 35, Corsicana 28

Burleson Centennial 23, Denton Ryan 16

Canutillo 31, EP Burges 0

Canyon Randall 17, Dumas 13

Carrollton Smith 72, Dallas Sunset 14

Castroville Medina Valley 35, Laredo Nixon 14

CC Calallen 73, La Feria 20

CC Flour Bluff 54, Edcouch-Elsa 14

CC Miller 49, CC King 0

College Station 17, Cedar Park 0

Colleyville Heritage 42, FW Southwest 0

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 45, Victoria West 31

Crosby 26, New Caney Porter 21

Crowley 57, FW Chisholm Trail 34

Dallas Conrad 54, Dallas Jefferson 0

Dallas South Oak Cliff 56, Dallas Kimball 0

Dallas Spruce 64, Dallas Samuell 7

Dallas Wilson 31, Seagoville 12

Dayton 49, Galena Park 0

Dripping Springs 67, Austin Akins 6

Elgin 28, Killeen Chaparral 13

Ennis 49, Joshua 26

EP Andress 27, El Paso 7

EP Austin 42, San Elizario 7

EP Bel Air 49, EP Ysleta 8

EP Chapin 52, EP Jefferson 8

EP Del Valle 20, EP Parkland 14

EP Eastwood 20, EP Americas 19

EP El Dorado 51, EP Coronado 31

EP Hanks 48, Clint Horizon 34

EP Riverside 42, EP Irvin 7

Everman 42, Arlington Seguin 34, OT

Fort Bend Hightower 45, Fort Bend Dulles 14

Fort Bend Marshall 40, Texas City 0

Frisco Heritage 13, Sherman 6

Frisco Independence 28, Carrollton Creekview 0

Frisco Lone Star 42, Frisco Centennial 0

Georgetown 70, Leander 16

Grapevine 70, FW Polytechnic 0

Hallsville 49, Nacogdoches 24

Huntsville 24, Bryan Rudder 10

Kaufman 34, Paris 14

Kerrville Tivy 54, Pieper 30

Killeen Ellison 47, Cleburne 17

Lancaster 55, Tyler 9

Leander Glenn 31, Georgetown East View 21

Lewisville The Colony 30, FW Brewer 7

Lubbock Cooper 38, Amarillo 21

Lufkin 28, North Mesquite 14

Magnolia West 26, Magnolia 21

Marshall 36, Mount Pleasant 7

Midlothian 56, Granbury 7

Mission Sharyland 51, Roma 35

Montgomery Lake Creek 67, Rosenberg Lamar 0

N. Richland Hills Birdville 42, Dallas Molina 0

New Caney 50, Conroe 28

Pflugerville Weiss 51, Copperas Cove 20

Port Arthur Memorial 54, La Porte 34

Port Neches-Groves 56, Fort Bend Willowridge 13

PSJA Southwest 30, PSJA Memorial 13

Red Oak 69, Waco 7

SA Brackenridge 20, SA Edison 16

SA Harlandale 45, SA Highlands 28

SA Lanier 8, SA Houston 7

SA Southside 27, Laredo Cigarroa 7

Santa Fe 41, Nederland 18

Seguin 42, Boerne-Champion 21

Sharyland Pioneer 38, Mission Memorial 14

Somerset 53, SA Kennedy 0

Sulphur Springs 37, Nevada Community 7

Terrell 55, Denison 30

Tomball 62, Waller 13

Victoria East 21, CC Ray 10

Vidor 36, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 29

WF Rider 51, Abilene Cooper 21

Whitehouse 44, Longview Pine Tree 31

Wichita Falls 42, Mineral Wells 18

Willis 49, The Woodlands College Park 24

Wylie East 41, South Garland 7

CLASS 4A

Andrews 33, San Angelo Lake View 0

Anna 40, Mabank 0

Argyle 30, Lake Dallas 14

Aubrey 35, Van Alstyne 14

Beeville Jones 24, Floresville 17

Bellville 48, Brookshire Royal 3

Boerne 62, Uvalde 7

Brownwood 41, Big Spring 10

Bullard 35, Brownsboro 34

Caddo Mills 58, Dallas Lincoln 35

Carthage 49, Canton 0

Celina 73, North Dallas 0

China Spring 59, Alvarado 17

Clint Mountain View 35, Fabens 27

Crandall 62, Greenville 36

Cuero 56, Giddings 2

Dalhart 28, Amarillo River Road 26

Decatur 55, Burkburnett 21

El Campo 37, Bay City 27

Ferris 52, Godley 49

Fischer Canyon Lake 42, Marble Falls 7

Fredericksburg 36, SA Memorial 0

Freeport Brazosport 27, Iowa Colony 19

FW Castleberry 37, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

FW Dunbar 44, FW Carter-Riverside 14

Gainesville 20, Farmersville 7

Geronimo Navarro 42, Lago Vista 21

Gilmer 35, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 14

Glen Rose 69, Venus 0

Gonzales 32, Caldwell 20

Hamshire-Fannett 26, West Orange-Stark 21

Henderson 48, Athens 34

Hillsboro 40, FW Benbrook 28

Houston Furr 39, Yates 36

Houston Washington 61, Houston North Forest 0

Ingleside 48, CC West Oso 20

Jasper 35, Bridge City 7

Kilgore 49, Lindale 35

La Marque 30, Sweeny 20

La Vernia 35, Port Lavaca Calhoun 14

Lake Worth 10, Kennedale 3

Lampasas 24, Burnet 7

Liberty 42, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 29

Liberty Hill 42, SA Veterans Memorial 42

Livingston 69, Huffman Hargrave 34

Llano 21, Universal City Randolph 14

Lorena 49, McGregor 21

Lumberton 52, Splendora 10

Mexia 36, Fairfield 35

Midland Greenwood 35, Snyder 13

Midlothian Heritage 44, Mansfield Summit 20

Monahans 49, Pecos 10

Navasota 41, Needville 14

Pampa 53, Hereford 20

Pearsall 28, Carrizo Springs 27

Perryton 28, Levelland 10

Pittsburg 31, Paris North Lamar 12

Poteet 27, Lytle 7

Rio Hondo 63, Progreso 0

Rockport-Fulton 32, Pleasanton 31, OT

Salado 33, Robinson 24

Sanger 35, Krum 28

Seminole 38, West Plains 28

Sinton 83, Robstown 20

Smithville 14, La Grange 10

Sunnyvale 35, Quinlan Ford 21

Taylor 68, Buckholts 20

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 40, Longview Spring Hill 25

Tyler Chapel Hill 62, Jacksonville 21

Van 28, Rusk 19

Vernon 42, Clyde 28

Waco Connally 35, Gatesville 6

Waco La Vega 50, Waxahachie Life 7

Wills Point 28, Dallas Roosevelt 22

Wimberley 72, Jarrell 14

CLASS 3A

Abernathy 20, Idalou 3

Altair Rice 28, Danbury 27

Anahuac 30, Kirbyville 0

Anson 35, Winters 0

Atlanta 42, Gladewater Sabine 7

Bangs 40, Goldthwaite 0

Bishop 56, CC John Paul 0

Blooming Grove 25, Cedar Hill Trinity 20

Blue Ridge 37, Lone Oak 6

Boling 34, Van Vleck 7

Brady 49, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

Breckenridge 42, Iowa Park 0

Buffalo 27, Elkhart 8

Bushland 34, Muleshoe 0

Callisburg 41, Sadler S&S Consolidated 16

Cameron Yoe 48, Little River Academy 13

Canadian 62, Childress 28

Cisco 34, Olney 15

Coahoma 35, Littlefield 28

Columbus 35, Hallettsville 13

Comanche 45, Millsap 28

Commerce 24, Emory Rains 21

Cooper 56, Como-Pickton 7

Corrigan-Camden 51, Normangee 0

Corsicana Mildred 33, Rice 12

Cotulla 19, Crystal City 8

Crane 14, Alpine 0

Crockett 49, Huntington 26

Daingerfield 73, New Diana 6

De Kalb 39, Omaha Pewitt 27

Denver City 28, Brownfield 21

Early 36, Ballinger 0

East Chambers 42, Buna 27

Edgewood 56, Troup 42

Edna 45, Palacios 0

Falfurrias 26, Lyford 22

Frankston 61, Big Sandy 20

Friona 13, Tulia 7

Goliad 39, Mathis 0

Grand Saline 31, Arp 13

Grandview 72, Dallas Gateway 14

Groesbeck 34, Kemp 0

Gunter 24, Bells 14

Hebbronville 35, George West 21

Hitchcock 49, Yoakum 20

Holliday 55, Valley View 0

Hooks 41, Paris Chisum 7

Houston KIPP 54, Houston KIPP East End 0

Howe 34, Leonard 3

Jacksboro 53, Eastland 6

Jefferson 42, White Oak 13

Johnson City 35, Harper 0

Jourdanton 39, Hondo 21

Kermit 40, Lamesa 8

Lexington 61, Florence 0

Lubbock Roosevelt 39, Stanton 14

Luling 47, Ingram Moore 13

Malakoff 32, Teague 18

Manor New Tech 66, Austin Achieve 20

Marion 48, Blanco 6

Maypearl 55, Dallas Inspired Vision 12

Merkel 51, Dublin 25

Natalia 24, Karnes City 19

New London West Rusk 63, Winona 0

New Waverly 35, Anderson-Shiro 12

Newton 34, Hemphill 0

Nixon-Smiley 38, Dilley 19

Nocona 25, Whitewright 18

Odem 49, Monte Alto 6

Orangefield 46, Cleveland Tarkington 0

Palestine Westwood 42, Shepherd 14

Palmer 28, Scurry-Rosser 7

Paradise 33, Boyd 12

Pattonville Prairiland 28, Redwater 16

Pilot Point 58, Ponder 55

Poth 77, West Campus 0

Pottsboro 55, Bonham 14

Rockdale 34, Troy 27

Rogers 38, Clifton 7

San Diego 28, Santa Gertrudis Academy 10

Sonora 38, Ozona 6

Spearman 47, Dimmitt 0

Stockdale 56, Junction 6

Taft 43, Santa Rosa 0

Tatum 28, Gladewater 22

Tolar 16, Coleman 6

Trinity 48, Kountze 44

Tuscola Jim Ned 48, Bowie 18

Vanderbilt Industrial 67, Aransas Pass 0

Wall 68, San Angelo Grape Creek 0

Waskom 54, Queen City 19

West 56, Dallas A+ Academy 0

WF City View 37, Henrietta 7

Whitesboro 61, Peaster 13

Whitney 72, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 20

Winnsboro 28, Mount Vernon 14

Woodville 18, Coldspring-Oakhurst 8

CLASS 2A

Albany 49, Miles 18

Alto 46, Mount Enterprise 34

Alvord 63, Trenton 28

Archer City 54, Electra 6

Axtell 35, Rio Vista 20

Ben Bolt 42, Premont 20

Bosqueville 32, Moody 29

Bruni 48, Agua Dulce 20

Cayuga 49, Kerens 7

Centerville 48, Saratoga West Hardin 14

Charlotte 52, Center Point 12

Chilton 41, Bremond 30

Christoval 37, Anthony 6

Clarendon 47, Wheeler 0

Clarksville 38, Linden-Kildare 8

Collinsville 39, Celeste 35

Crawford 33, Marlin 20

Cumby 26, Detroit 14

Cushing 22, Overton 15

Dawson 50, Meridian 7

Deweyville 40, Evadale 30

Falls City 48, Yorktown 20

Flatonia 35, Hearne 20

Floydada 37, Sundown 34

Forsan 40, Big Lake Reagan County 7

Freer 12, Santa Maria 7

Garrison 64, Shelbyville 34

Granger 38, Iola 0

Gruver 28, Booker 14

Harleton 61, Gladewater Union Grove 6

Haskell 58, Munday 6

Hawkins 50, Ore City 24

Hawley 61, Colorado City 7

Holland 39, Thrall 0

Honey Grove 54, Bogata Rivercrest 22

Hull-Daisetta 44, Sabine Pass 7

Iraan 10, Water Valley 8

Italy 15, Itasca 14

Jewett Leon 18, Groveton 14

Joaquin 48, Grapeland 8

Kenedy 66, Bloomington 50

La Villa 52, Riviera Kaufer 20

Lindsay 34, Era 0

Lockney 26, Crosbyton 21

Lovelady 68, Colmesneil 12

Mart 56, Frost 0

Memphis 26, Quanah 14

Menard 64, Robert Lee 38

Milano 48, Bartlett 0

New Deal 40, Tahoka 2

Olton 40, Post 22

Panhandle 82, Amarillo Highland Park 6

Pineland West Sabine 40, San Augustine 34

Plains 22, Morton 2

Price Carlisle 48, Tenaha 0

Ralls 27, Bovina 20

Refugio 60, Skidmore-Tynan 0

Riesel 51, Valley Mills 44

Roscoe 28, Cross Plains 6

Rosebud-Lott 35, Bruceville-Eddy 7

Sabinal 41, La Pryor 12

San Saba 35, De Leon 21

Sanford-Fritch 28, Stinnett West Texas 26

Santo 40, Chico 6

Shiner 67, Three Rivers 7

Simms Bowie 28, Maud 22

Somerville 27, Snook 12

Stratford 40, Farwell 7

Sudan 26, Hale Center 6

Thorndale 34, Weimar 26

Tioga 55, Tom Bean 30

Van Horn 66, Fort Hancock 6

Wallis Brazos 31, East Bernard 13

Wellington 36, Shamrock 0

Windthorst 30, Petrolia 18

Wink 49, Eldorado 7

Wolfe City 24, Alba-Golden 14

Woodsboro 40, Benavides 14

Wortham 62, Hico 7

CLASS 1A

Abbott 40, Aquilla 0

Avalon 50, Campbell 0

Blackwell 48, Paint Rock 0

Bluff Dale 86, Newcastle 78

Blum 46, Covington 39

Brackett 30, D’Hanis 27

Bryson 48, Lingleville 46

Calvert 50, Killeen Memorial Christian 8

Cherokee 78, Richland Springs 47

Coolidge 54, Gholson 8

Crowell 61, Harrold 0

Follett 46, Claude 0

Garden City 70, Lenorah Grady 20

Gilmer Union Hill 70, Bowie Gold-Burg 18

Gordon 60, Gorman 14

Grandfalls-Royalty 44, Dell City 29

Happy 58, McLean 6

Hermleigh 64, Roby 46

Imperial Buena Vista 62, Meadow 14

Ira 70, Rotan 24

Jayton 51, Aspermont 16

Jonesboro 57, Lometa 8

Knox City 65, Forestburg 0

Kress 56, Anton 0

Ladonia Fannindel 50, North Texas (NTX) 0

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 54, Apple Springs 6

Lamesa Klondike 60, Southland 12

Loraine 50, O’Donnell 42

Matador Motley County 70, Guthrie 16

May 60, Evant 0

Medina 46, Prairie Lea 0

Milford 56, Three Way 0

Morgan 107, Iredell 82

Nazareth 53, Miami 8

New Home 42, Seagraves 7

Oglesby 66, Bronte 20

Perrin-Whitt 34, Baird 8

Petersburg 60, Lorenzo 15

Rankin 56, Ackerly Sands 8

Rochelle 64, Lohn 0

Ropesville Ropes 35, Smyer 24

Rule 50, Woodson 0

Saint Jo 53, Bynum 8

Sanderson 52, Sierra Blanca 44

Sidney 56, Mullin 8

Silverton 63, Lefors 13

Spur 79, Wellman-Union 12

Strawn 79, Ranger 39

Turkey Valley 58, White Deer 13

Veribest 41, Eden 21

Vernon Northside 34, Moran 16

Westbrook 50, Roscoe Highland 0

Whiteface 50, Springlake-Earth 44

Whitharral 54, Hart 8

Zephyr 64, Gustine 14

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Argyle Liberty Christian 44, Fort Worth Christian 34

Arlington Grace Prep 39, Arlington Pantego Christian 34

Austin Hill Country 62, Gainesville State School 13

Austin Regents 38, Brownsville St. Joseph 28

Austin TSD 58, Waco Vanguard 13

Austin Veritas 60, Carrollton Prince of Peace 38

Bellaire Episcopal 35, Houston St. John’s 0

Boerne Geneva 42, Austin Brentwood 7

Bryan Brazos Christian 51, Houston Lutheran North 17

Bryan St. Joseph 59, Galveston O’Connell 6

Bullard Brook Hill 54, Dallas Shelton 0

Bulverde Bracken 62, Fredericksburg Heritage 20

Dallas Bishop Dunne 49, Flower Mound Coram Deo 21

Dallas Christian 47, Dallas Covenant 7

Dallas Lutheran 46, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 0

Dallas Parish Episcopal 44, Dallas Bishop Lynch 0

Denton Calvary 32, Irving The Highlands 8

EP Cathedral 32, Chaparral, N.M. 13

FW Lake Country 42, Willow Park Trinity Christian 7

FW Temple Christian 33, Waco Reicher 13

FW Trinity Valley 48, Dallas Greenhill 12

Grapevine Faith 50, Tyler Grace Community 6

Houston Kinkaid 49, Dallas St. Mark 14

Houston Northland Christian 42, Alpha Omega 0

Houston Second Baptist 45, Houston St. John’s 0

Houston Second Baptist 45, Katy Pope John 0

Houston St. Pius X 21, Tomball Concordia 14

Houston St. Thomas 35, SA Central Catholic 18

Irving Cistercian 38, Arlington Oakridge 9

John Cooper 36, FW Country Day 14

Lake Jackson Brazosport 48, Second Baptist School University Model 0

Lucas Christian 54, Plano Coram Deo 16

Marble Falls Faith 54, Waco Live Oak Classical 36

Midland Christian 28, FW All Saints 26

Muenster Sacred Heart 60, Dallas First Baptist 28

Pasadena First Baptist 69, Houston Westbury Christian 12

Plano Prestonwood 39, Addison Trinity 14

SA Antonian 35, Houston The Village 0

SA Castle Hills 68, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 58

SA Christian 42, Victoria St. Joseph 30

SA Holy Cross 41, Shiner St. Paul 7

St. Mary’s Hall 56, St Augustine 6

Temple Central Texas 35, Plano John Paul II 3

Temple Holy Trinity 66, Round Rock Christian 16

The Woodlands Christian 42, Beaumont Kelly 7

Tyler Gorman 50, MC Prep 6

OTHER

Alvin Shadow Creek 62, Alief Elsik 7

Austin St. Dominic Savio 34, Austin St. Andrew’s 14

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 34, Elysian Fields 14

Brentwood Academy , Tenn. 47, SA Cornerstone 7

Bulverde Gloria Deo 54, SA Winston 8

Chapel Hill 62, Jacksonville 21

Conroe Covenant def. St. Francis Episcopal Day , forfeit

Cypress Community Christian 40, Houston Christian 26

DASCHE 64, OKC Patriots, Okla. 14

Davenport 32, Taylor 29

Eagle Christian 46, Garland Christian 42

Emerson 40, Frisco Memorial 30

EP Pebble Hills 42, EP Socorro 10

Fort Bend Christian 49, Houston Lutheran South 0

Fort Worth THESA 64, Melissa CHANT 18

Founders Classical Academy 6, Atlas Rattlers 0

FW Covenant Classical 58, Midland Trinity 8

Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 61, Keller Harvest Christian 22

Houston MSTC 13, Houston Chavez 12

Houston Northside Home 46, Frassati Catholic 8

Irving Faustina Academy 64, Haslet Heritage 52

Lake Belton 43, Killeen 13

Logos Prep 48, Giddings State School 24

Longview Heritage 45, Longview Trinity 0

Loop def. Welch Dawson , forfeit

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 52, Amarillo PCHEA 0

Lubbock Trinity 48, Colleyville Covenant 0

McCamey def. TLC Midland , forfeit

McDade 59, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 39

N. Richland Hills Richland 63, Carrollton Turner 7

New Braunfels Baptist 66, SA Lutheran 18

Oakwood def. Tyler Kings Academy , forfeit

Odessa Compass 46, Tornillo 12

Pioneer Tech & Arts 38, Mission Memorial 14

Prestonwood North 79, FW Nazarene 42

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 41, Laredo Martin 13

Schertz John Paul II 36, New Braunfels Christian 14

Smoking for Jesus Ministry 45, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 0

Throckmorton def. Lueders-Avoca , forfeit

Weatherford Christian 47, Lubbock Christian 28

West Columbia Charter 38, Wharton 12

Westlake Academy 66, Wylie Prep 17

Wisdom 13, Houston Northside 12

Woodlands Legacy Prep 41, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 38

Worthing 30, Houston Wheatley 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Graham vs. WF Hirschi, ppd.

Priddy vs. Mount Calm, ccd.

THURSDAY'S GAMES

CLASS 6A

Channelview 35, Pasadena South Houston 28

Cypress Ranch 56, Cypress Park 16

Dallas White 68, Dallas Adams 24

Edinburg Vela 70, Rio Grande City 27

Fort Bend Ridge Point 54, Fort Bend Elkins 0

Houston Lamar 59, Houston Westbury 7

Houston Stratford 52, Houston Northbrook 7

Humble 38, Beaumont West Brook 35

Irving Nimitz 30, Irving 25

Katy 54, Katy Paetow 0

Katy Cinco Ranch 53, Jordan 41

Klein Forest 17, Klein Cain 14

Los Fresnos 42, Brownsville Rivera 7

McAllen 51, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 7

Northwest Eaton 45, Keller Central 17

PSJA 55, Edinburg Economedes 13

Richardson Pearce 28, Richardson 14

Rockwall-Heath 35, Tyler Legacy 14

SA Johnson 31, SA Northside Clark 28

Spring 62, Aldine 0

Spring Westfield 63, Aldine Nimitz 20

The Woodlands 70, Cleveland 0

CLASS 5A

Amarillo Palo Duro 70, Lubbock 0

Austin William Travis 47, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

CC Carroll 49, CC Moody 14

Dallas Highland Park 38, Richardson Berkner 17

El Paso Eastlake 48, EP Montwood 20

Frisco Reedy 55, Frisco Lebanon Trail 29

Frisco Wakeland 59, Frisco Liberty 21

FW Arlington Heights 54, FW Trimble Tech 7

FW Wyatt 47, FW North Side 20

Houston Sterling 27, Houston Milby 0

Houston Waltrip 45, Houston Madison 0

Humble Kingwood Park 41, Baytown Goose Creek 14

Lucas Lovejoy 70, Princeton 0

McKinney North 34, West Mesquite 14

Mercedes 41, Pharr Valley View 16

Richmond Foster 45, Fort Bend Kempner 0

SA Alamo Heights 56, SA Jefferson 6

SA Burbank 28, SA McCollum 21

SA Wagner 61, SA MacArthur 12

Waco University 53, Pflugerville 28

CLASS 4A

Dallas Carter 26, Frisco Panther Creek 2

Fort Stockton 41, Clint 0

FW Western Hills 30, FW Eastern Hills 28

Hidalgo 41, Kingsville King 7

Melissa 42, Mesquite Poteet 10

Wilmer-Hutchins 40, Carrollton Ranchview 22

CLASS 2A

Burton 54, Louise 7

Vega 28, Boys Ranch 6

CLASS 1A

Amherst 58, Lazbuddie 8

Benjamin 66, Paducah 19

Groom 68, Darrouzett 7

Hamlin 69, Abilene Texas Leadership 0

Rising Star 70, Trent 0

Savoy 68, Fruitvale 20

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Austin Hyde Park 27, Austin St. Michael 26, OT

Beaumont Legacy Christian 64, Katy Faith West 19

Greenville Christian 54, Dallas Fairhill 6

SA Town East Christian 60, CC Coastal Christian 13

OTHER

Buda Johnson 20, Austin High 13

Red Oak Ovilla 40, Dallas Lakehill 16

San Antonio Harlan 42, Sotomayor 7

Tribe Consolidated 52, Austin SPC 48

Waco Methodist def. Waco Parkview Christian , forfeit

