Complete list: Texas high school football scores (Week 3)

Texas high school football scores as compiled by the Associated Press for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022:

=======

PREP FOOTBALL

=======

CLASS 6A

Aldine Davis 31, Houston Westside 7

Aldine MacArthur 28, Cypress Lakes 14

Alief Elsik 35, Houston Bellaire 21

Allen 27, Arlington Martin 16

Arlington Bowie 34, Plano 28

Arlington Lamar 27, Keller Central 9

Austin Bowie 64, Del Valle 0

Austin Vandegrift 45, Hewitt Midway 0

Belton 41, Huntsville 28

Bryan 55, Brenham 42

Buda Hays 54, Bastrop Cedar Creek 21

Byron Nelson 79, Denton Braswell 20

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 28, Schertz Clemens 21

Channelview 28, League City Clear Creek 24

Cibolo Steele 49, Hutto 16

Clear Falls 31, Houston Lamar 28, OT

Clute Brazoswood 70, Houston Northbrook 12

Conroe 55, Conroe Caney Creek 14

Coppell 44, Keller Timber Creek 38

Cypress Ranch 56, Cypress Creek 14

Dallas Jesuit 40, Richardson Pearce 13

Deer Park 49, Beaumont West Brook 21

Dickinson 41, Pasadena Dobie 3

Eagle Pass 58, CC Moody 0

Edinburg North 42, Sharyland Pioneer 39

FW Paschal 27, Dallas Kimball 21

Galena Park North Shore 55, Spring Westfield 25

Garland 38, North Garland 32

Garland Lakeview Centennial 34, Garland Sachse 28

Harlingen 56, Mission Memorial 0

Houston Chavez 42, Houston Spring Woods 27

Houston King 45, Pearland 7

Houston Strake Jesuit 28, Spring 21

Humble 45, Spring Dekaney 35

Humble Atascocita 38, Liberty, Nev. 0

Hurst Bell 10, Arlington Houston 7

Irving MacArthur 64, Irving Nimitz 34

Killeen 23, Cleburne 7

Killeen Harker Heights 27, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 20

Klein Cain 49, Cypress Falls 14

La Porte 69, Baytown Goose Creek 17

Lake Travis 55, Buda Johnson 17

Leander Rouse 10, Leander Glenn 7

Lewisville 44, Mesquite 7

Lewisville Hebron 54, Northwest Eaton 40

Lewisville Marcus 30, Euless Trinity 20

Longview 69, Tyler Legacy 0

Mansfield 21, South Grand Prairie 16

Mansfield Summit 120, Crowley 14

McAllen Rowe 27, Mission Sharyland 20

McKinney 49, Lewisville Flower Mound 21

Mesquite Horn 43, Tyler 6

Mission 34, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 9

New Braunfels Canyon 35, New Braunfels 32

Odessa Permian 13, Amarillo Tascosa 12

Pflugerville Hendrickson 28, Round Rock McNeil 27

Plano East 35, Prosper Rock Hill 28

Plano West 24, McKinney Boyd 21

Prosper 19, Rockwall 11

Prosper 19, Rockwell Charter, Utah 11

Richardson Berkner 49, Richardson 0

Rockwall-Heath 45, Mansfield Lake Ridge 35

Round Rock 24, Cedar Park 7

Round Rock Westwood 49, Bastrop 42, OT

SA Churchill 25, SA Madison 23, OT

SA Northside Brennan 48, San Antonio Harlan 10

SA Northside O’Connor 20, SA Northside Jay 17

SA Roosevelt 37, LEE 13

San Benito 47, McAllen Memorial 13

Smithson Valley 45, SA East Central 7

Southlake Carroll 47, Cedar Hill 6

The Woodlands College Park 42, Grand Oaks 14

Tomball Memorial 45, Aldine Eisenhower 41

Waxahachie 49, Grand Prairie 7

Weatherford 54, Burleson 52

Wolfforth Frenship 39, Lubbock Monterey 26

CLASS 5A

Abilene Cooper 41, San Angelo Central 38, OT

Alice 24, Victoria West 17

Amarillo Palo Duro 31, Lubbock Estacado 20

Angleton 24, Manvel 21

Austin William Travis 26, Schertz John Paul II 14

Barbers Hill 59, Baytown Sterling 7

Boerne-Champion 44, Fischer Canyon Lake 36

Brownsville Memorial 40, Brownsville St. Joseph 21

Brownsville Porter 30, Donna North 14

Bryan Rudder 21, Elgin 14

Burleson Centennial 65, Saginaw 0

Canutillo 35, EP Austin 0

Canyon Randall 41, Snyder 6

CC Calallen 40, CC Flour Bluff 7

CC Carroll 54, Edinburg Economedes 10

CC Ray 35, Kingsville King 14

College Station 45, Temple 35

Colleyville Heritage 23, Ennis 20

Crosby 41, Baytown Lee 21

Dallas Conrad 46, Rice 22

Dallas Highland Park 52, Richardson Lake Highlands 21

Dallas Spruce 45, North Dallas 7

Dayton 35, Montgomery 28

Denison 35, Kennedale 28, OT

Denton Ryan 63, Azle 14

Donna 55, PSJA Memorial 14

Edcouch-Elsa 27, Brownsville Rivera 7

El Paso 45, San Elizario 14

El Paso Eastlake 24, EP El Dorado 10

EP Bel Air 53, Chaparral, N.M. 0

EP Del Valle 44, EP Andress 13

EP Hanks 70, EP Irvin 21

EP Parkland 27, EP Burges 7

EP Riverside 42, EP Jefferson 14

EP Ysleta 49, EP Bowie 26

Everman 54, Denton 19

Forney 59, Mesquite Poteet 0

Fort Bend Hightower 44, Fort Bend Travis 7

Fort Bend Marshall 47, Alief Taylor 0

Frisco 63, Frisco Liberty 7

Frisco Centennial 14, Sherman 7

Frisco Independence 24, Dallas Skyline 15

Frisco Reedy 13, Frisco Lone Star 7

FW Arlington Heights 29, Waco University 28

FW Carter-Riverside 24, Dallas Adamson 21

FW Eastern Hills 35, Dallas Roosevelt 12

FW North Side 23, Wilmer-Hutchins 13

FW Wyatt 16, FW Dunbar 13

Galveston Ball 39, Houston Madison 0

Gregory-Portland 49, Victoria East 28

Hallsville 34, Sulphur Springs 21

Humble Kingwood Park 28, New Caney Porter 21

Katy Paetow 34, Katy Morton Ranch 29

Kaufman 24, Terrell 21

La Joya Palmview 56, Brownsville Lopez 28

Lake Dallas 41, Princeton 17

Laredo Cigarroa 35, SA South San Antonio 7

Leander 38, Del Rio 32, OT

Lindale 30, Van 27

Lockhart 56, Kyle Lehman 13

Lubbock Cooper 33, Abilene Wylie 28

Lufkin 31, A&M Consolidated 14

Manor 42, Copperas Cove 15

Mansfield Timberview 70, Dallas White 17

Marble Falls 22, Killeen Chaparral 15

Marshall 44, Henderson 7

Mercedes 47, McAllen 38

Midlothian 32, Killeen Shoemaker 27

Montgomery Lake Creek 57, Waller 14

N. Richland Hills Birdville 56, Carrollton Turner 3

New Caney 62, Willis 28

North Forney 31, North Mesquite 14

Port Neches-Groves 27, West Orange-Stark 6

Richmond Foster 41, Rosenberg Terry 0

Rio Grande City 48, La Joya 7

SA Alamo Heights 49, SA Highlands 23

SA Harlandale 43, SA Lanier 0

SA McCollum 28, SA Edison 7

SA Southside 36, Laredo Nixon 0

SA Southwest 30, Laredo Martin 0

SA Veterans Memorial 55, SA MacArthur 0

Seguin 40, Laredo United 29

Somerset 35, Floresville 7

Texarkana Texas 46, Benton, La. 35

Texas City 22, Nuevo Leon, Mexico 19

Tomball 34, Pearland Dawson 21

West Mesquite 56, FW Chisholm Trail 17

WF Rider 28, Lubbock Coronado 24

Whitehouse 48, Corsicana 17

Wichita Falls 33, Plainview 18

CLASS 4A

Alvarado 57, Dallas Lincoln 42

Andrews 26, Midland Greenwood 10

Anna 68, Van Alstyne 25

Argyle 31, Grapevine 15

Bandera 24, SA Kennedy 14

Beeville Jones 47, Bishop 14

Bellville 35, Navasota 0

Big Spring 24, Monahans 20

Borger 44, Lamesa 8

Bridgeport 62, FW Castleberry 28

Brookshire Royal 35, Iowa Colony 28

Brownwood 33, Burnet 20

Burkburnett 29, Iowa Park 2

Caddo Mills 31, Canton 13

Canyon 27, West Plains 6

Carrizo Springs 31, Hebbronville 18

Carrollton Ranchview 57, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Carthage 41, SA Cornerstone 0

Celina 51, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 0

China Spring 63, Mexia 7

Cleveland Tarkington 49, Huntington 12

Crandall 42, Jacksonville 37

Cuero 75, Yoakum 6, 4OT

Dalhart 43, Spearman 35

Dallas Hillcrest 50, Gainesville 30

Devine 48, Natalia 3

Dumas 27, Perryton 25

El Campo 27, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 14

Farmersville 21, Pilot Point 18

Fort Stockton 31, Clint Horizon 3

Fredericksburg 31, Kerrville Tivy 28

FW Western Hills 39, FW Polytechnic 0

Gatesville 27, McGregor 20

Geronimo Navarro 28, Smithville 21

Gilmer 50, Paris 7

Glen Rose 49, Graham 14

Gonzales 23, Marion 17

Hamshire-Fannett 42, Coldspring-Oakhurst 12

Hidalgo 34, Rio Hondo 7

Houston Furr 68, Pro-Vision Academy 0

Houston Washington 46, Pasadena 26

Huffman Hargrave 24, Needville 14

Kilgore 20, Longview Pine Tree 14

La Feria 42, Brownsville Pace 21

La Grange 37, La Vernia 27

Lake Worth 30, Carrollton Creekview 10

Lampasas 48, Georgetown East View 39

Liberty Hill 49, Georgetown 35

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 41, Bridge City 7

Llano 57, Austin Crockett 13

Llano 57, Crockett 13

Lumberton 62, Nacogdoches 6

Mabank 42, Brownsboro 41

Madisonville 57, Fairfield 28

Melissa 48, Royse City 24

Midlothian Heritage 41, Waco La Vega 14

Mineral Wells 28, FW Benbrook 14

Orange Grove 20, CC London 18

Palestine 24, Livingston 18

Poteet 21, Uvalde 12

Quinlan Ford 42, Bullard 35, OT

Robstown 50, Progreso 3

Rockport-Fulton 35, Ingleside 30

Rusk 45, Athens 42

Sanger 29, Nevada Community 28

Seminole 60, Clint Mountain View 21

Silsbee 24, Nederland 16

Sinton 17, Port Lavaca Calhoun 10

Splendora 73, Galena Park 18

Stafford 28, Sealy 27

Stephenville 52, Decatur 34

Sunnyvale 42, Dallas Carter 18

Sweeny 44, Hempstead 7

Sweetwater 32, Pecos 16

Taylor 41, Robinson 19

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 14, Mount Pleasant 12

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 48, Midland Christian 28

Tyler Chapel Hill 69, Greenville 20

Venus 54, Dallas Jefferson 7

Vernon 23, San Angelo Lake View 12

Waco Connally 45, Cameron Yoe 40

Waxahachie Life 50, Ferris 37

WF Hirschi 50, Springtown 27

Wharton 29, Yates 0

Wimberley 32, Brock 23

Zapata 41, Crystal City 0

CLASS 3A

Abernathy 28, Denver City 12

Alba-Golden 52, Clarksville 14

Anahuac 35, New Waverly 17

Anderson-Shiro 13, Snook 7

Aransas Pass 40, Skidmore-Tynan 34

Atlanta 34, New Boston 8

Bangs 53, San Angelo Grape Creek 6

Banquete 30, Premont 21

Bells 48, Paris Chisum 7

Big Lake Reagan County 16, Crane 6

Blanco 50, Comfort 0

Blooming Grove 14, Eustace 6

Bloomington 42, Pettus 14

Blue Ridge 66, Wills Point 12

Bonham 32, Paris North Lamar 22

Boyd 32, FW Country Day 24

Breckenridge 30, Cisco 27

Brownfield 49, Lubbock Roosevelt 34

Bushland 43, Childress 0

Callisburg 21, Lindsay 14

Clyde 41, Merkel 21

Coahoma 51, Kermit 21

Coleman 56, Brady 24

Comanche 49, Early 40

Commerce 59, Howe 42

Cooper 73, Lone Oak 18

Corrigan-Camden 35, Kirbyville 30

Cotulla 34, Dilley 20

Crockett 21, Buna 20

Dallas Gateway 38, Dallas Madison 12

Dublin 24, Anson 21

East Chambers 22, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 17

Edgewood 65, Scurry-Rosser 41

El Maton Tidehaven 42, Palacios 21

Falfurrias 50, Monte Alto 29

Franklin 35, Diboll 23

Frankston 14, Groveton 2

Ganado 27, East Bernard 22

Gladewater 47, Longview Spring Hill 14

Gladewater Sabine 36, Waskom 34

Goliad 49, SA Cole 0

Grand Saline 21, Emory Rains 0

Grandview 53, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 0

Groesbeck 16, Marlin 7

Gunter 41, Addison Trinity 0

Hallettsville 42, Van Vleck 14

Hardin 21, Trinity 10

Hemphill 64, Pineland West Sabine 16

Henrietta 29, Bowie 26

Holliday 37, Idalou 7

Houston KIPP 42, Sabine Pass 0

Ingram Moore 42, Harper 14

Jacksboro 48, Peaster 30

Jarrell 63, Caldwell 8

Jefferson 24, De Kalb 14

Jourdanton 27, Pleasanton 25, OT

Karnes City 21, Kenedy 20

Lago Vista 42, Giddings 10

Leonard 25, Hughes Springs 22

Lexington 33, Rockdale 18

Little River Academy 48, Hillsboro 28

Littlefield 61, Post 6

Luling 59, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Lyford 14, Raymondville 0

Lytle 42, West Campus 0

Malakoff 29, Salado 27

Manor New Tech 31, Austin Navarro 15

Maypearl 55, Dallas A+ Academy 18

Millsap 39, Archer City 21

Mount Vernon 42, Omaha Pewitt 38

Muleshoe 39, Friona 21

New Diana 23, Ore City 7

New London West Rusk 45, Mineola 13

Newton 20, Jasper 6

Nocona 58, Electra 7

Orangefield 42, Shepherd 28

Palmer 21, Palestine Westwood 12

Paradise 51, Godley 15

Ponder 56, Krum 51

Queen City 51, Como-Pickton 6

Quitman 20, Kemp 17

Redwater 20, Winona 13

Rogers 28, Troy 21

San Diego 62, CC West Oso 53

Santa Gertrudis Academy 25, Ben Bolt 14

Santa Rosa 40, La Villa 20

Shallowater 55, Hereford 18

Sonora 24, Eldorado 7

Tatum 49, Pittsburg 28

Tolar 56, Flower Mound Coram Deo 7

Troup 39, Buffalo 22

Tulia 11, Sanford-Fritch 8

Vanderbilt Industrial 29, Boling 27

Wall 3, Tuscola Jim Ned 0

Warren 25, Garrison 22

Whitesboro 35, Pottsboro 27

Whitney 65, Dallas Inspired Vision 6

Winnsboro 41, Hooks 27

Woodville 34, Liberty 27

CLASS 2A

Albany 27, Seymour 13

Alvord 52, Era 14

Bartlett 47, Meridian 6

Beckville 51, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 29

Big Sandy 20, Linden-Kildare 8

Bogata Rivercrest 31, Pattonville Prairiland 21

Bosqueville 21, Clifton 7

Bremond 50, Grapeland 22

Bronte 35, Veribest 12

Burton 56, Schulenburg 41

Cayuga 16, Colmesneil 8

Celeste 38, Wolfe City 24

Center Point 64, New Braunfels Christian 44

Centerville 44, Teague 29

Charlotte 38, Runge 8

Chico 21, Tom Bean 7

Chilton 64, Normangee 6

Christoval 26, Colorado City 7

Collinsville 49, Sadler S&S Consolidated 7

Crawford 43, Rio Vista 0

Cross Plains 33, Hico 7

Cushing 16, Gladewater Union Grove 7

D’Hanis 21, Junction 6

De Leon 38, Valley Mills 36

Deweyville 42, Saratoga West Hardin 24

Evadale 14, Kountze 6

Falls City 32, Stockdale 20

Farwell 49, Sundown 0

Flatonia 34, Nixon-Smiley 0

Floydada 42, Smyer 18

Forsan 34, Stanton 14

Freer 29, Bruni 19

Gorman 50, Blum 22

Granger 28, Holland 20

Hawley 36, Eastland 12

Hearne 35, Elkhart 20

Honey Grove 49, Whitewright 0

Itasca 34, Frost 6

Lovelady 54, Iola 14

Malakoff Cross Roads 42, Bruceville-Eddy 20

Mart 68, Italy 7

Mason 42, Ozona 7

Maud 47, Mount Enterprise 28

McCamey 28, Rocksprings 22

Milano 41, Temple Central Texas 7

Miles 56, Water Valley 0

Moody 38, Hubbard 8

Muenster 31, Windthorst 13

New Deal 42, Slaton 16

Olney 34, Haskell 7

Olton 34, Texico, N.M. 20

Panhandle 68, Vega 33

Plains 41, Lockney 27

Price Carlisle 60, Arp 30

Quanah 36, Petrolia 21

Ralls 28, Memphis 0

Refugio 40, Edna 22

Riviera Kaufer 34, Benavides 0

Rosebud-Lott 36, Goldthwaite 14

Sabinal 27, SA St. Anthony’s 21

San Saba 28, Johnson City 3

Santa Maria 46, Agua Dulce 14

Santo 27, Hamilton 0

Shamrock 56, Amarillo Highland Park 47

Shelbyville 43, Elysian Fields 21

Shiner 22, Poth 21

Simms Bowie 38, Overton 36

Stamford 32, Ballinger 14

Stinnett West Texas 18, Boys Ranch 6

Stratford 60, Gruver 0

Sudan 52, Ropesville Ropes 7

Sunray 50, Dimmitt 6

Tahoka 37, Seagraves 6

Thorndale 54, Riesel 21

Three Rivers 42, Taft 31

Timpson 54, Daingerfield 28

Tioga 42, Valley View 39

Trenton 49, Detroit 18

Wallis Brazos 58, Louise 10

Weimar 61, Somerville 6

Wellington 42, Amarillo River Road 0

Wheeler 24, Guymon, Okla. 22

Wink 56, Alpine 6

Wortham 60, Jewett Leon 27

Yorktown 62, Woodsboro 18

CLASS 1A

Abbott 56, Keene Smith 0

Apple Springs 64, High Island 53

Aspermont 56, Moran 8

Blanket 50, Eden 0

Bluff Dale 70, Sidney 22

Borden County 65, Claude 20

Bowie Gold-Burg 55, Chillicothe 8

Brackett 51, Hondo 49

Buckholts 54, Concordia 40

Bynum 58, Temple Holy Trinity 13

Campbell 46, Fruitvale 0

Cherokee 60, Evant 6

Chester 63, Houston Mt. Carmel 8

Coolidge 48, Avalon 41

Cranfills Gap 68, Gustine 22

Fort Davis 44, Grandfalls-Royalty 6

Garden City 61, Midland Trinity 0

Gordon 52, Strawn 6

Hamlin 33, Crosbyton 0

Happy 64, Springlake-Earth 14

Hart 68, Guthrie 18

Haskell Paint Creek 40, Lohn 29

Imperial Buena Vista 80, Hermleigh 59

Ira 50, Jayton 33

Iredell 50, Mullin 0

Jonesboro 52, Austin SPC 37

Kress 72, Lenorah Grady 22

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 47, Dallas Lutheran 44

Lazbuddie 48, Wilson 0

Loop 49, Wellman-Union 0

Loraine 60, Lamesa Klondike 40

Lueders-Avoca 49, Olfen 0

Marfa 37, Fort Hancock 32

May 81, Knox City 58

McLean 66, Darrouzett 0

Medina 48, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 0

Mertzon Irion County 57, Roby 0

Morton 38, Munday 14

Nazareth 71, Groom 58

New Home 48, Hale Center 12

Newcastle , Okla. 30, Azle Christian School 13

Oakwood 66, Aquilla 20

Oglesby 50, Covington 34

Paducah 72, Meadow 44

Penelope 56, Trinidad 7

Perrin-Whitt 42, Ranger 6

Petersburg 37, O’Donnell 30

Richland Springs 68, Lometa 22

Rising Star 48, Morgan 18

Robert Lee 48, Baird 36

Rochelle 51, Paint Rock 6

Roscoe Highland 52, Blackwell 32

Rotan 45, Woodson 0

Rule 67, Afton Patton Springs 19

Saint Jo 44, Crowell 30

Sanderson 44, Ackerly Sands 28

Spur 77, Matador Motley County 28

Sterling City 83, Abilene Texas Leadership 19

Throckmorton 76, Bryson 27

Trent 78, Harrold 33

Westbrook 59, Rankin 58

White Deer 60, Amarillo PCHEA 0

Whiteface 64, Turkey Valley 50

Zephyr 54, Eagle Christian 6

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Argyle Liberty Christian 35, Lubbock Trinity 25

Arlington Pantego Christian 50, McKinney Christian 7

Austin Hill Country 38, Fredericksburg Heritage 28

Austin Hyde Park 64, Austin LBJ 14

Austin NYOS 52, McDade 6

Austin Regents 40, Boerne Geneva 0

Bay Area Christian 14, Danbury 7

Baytown Christian 52, Katy Faith West 6

Bellaire Episcopal 35, Houston Second Baptist 14

Bellville Faith 62, Taylor 18

Bryan Allen Academy 60, Bryan St. Joseph 14

Bryan Brazos Christian 45, Houston The Village 0

Conroe Covenant 50, Grace Christian 0

Dallas Academy 46, Forestburg 37

Dallas Bishop Dunne 46, FW Trinity Valley 35

Dallas Christian 58, Dallas First Baptist 0

Dallas Covenant 62, Dallas Greenhill 0

Dallas Episcopal 23, Grapevine Faith 7

Dallas Lakehill 72, North Texas (NTX) 0

Dallas Parish Episcopal 44, Austin LBJ 21

EP Cathedral 12, Fabens 7

FW All Saints 38, Holland Hall, Okla. 0

FW Southwest Christian 49, Arlington Oakridge 21

FW Temple Christian 42, Alpha Omega 7

Galveston O’Connell 30, St. Francis Episcopal Day 20

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 55, Houston Lutheran North 7

Houston Christian 50, Katy Pope John 13

Houston Lutheran South 29, Cypress Community Christian 0

Houston Northland Christian 40, Victoria St. Joseph 30

Houston St. John’s 34, Fort Bend Christian 28

Houston Westbury Christian 102, Second Baptist School University Model 54

Irving Cistercian 47, Frisco Legacy Christian 0

John Cooper 50, Dallas St. Mark 14

Lubbock Christian 82, Bovina 22

Lucas Christian 47, Fort Worth THESA 0

Pasadena First Baptist 80, Austin Veritas 24

Plano Prestonwood 42, Little Elm 41

Rockwall Heritage 58, Irving The Highlands 12

Round Rock Christian 63, SA Lutheran 18

SA Holy Cross 35, Austin St. Dominic Savio 27

SA Texas Military 21, Austin Brentwood 14

The Woodlands Christian 17, Houston St. Pius X 7

Tomball Concordia 49, Beaumont Kelly 7

Tomball Rosehill 41, Thrall 25

Tyler Gorman 44, Tyler All Saints 0

Tyler Grace Community 31, Bullard Brook Hill 20

OTHER

Arlington St. Paul 75, Kennedale Fellowship 25

Azle Christian School 27, Newcastle 26

Beaumont United 42, Alvin 27

Bell Home 72, Abilene Homeschool 36

DASCHE 50, Willow Park Trinity Christian 6

Davenport 37, Pieper 23

Elk City , Okla. 37, Canadian 36

Emerson 50, Frisco Panther Creek 28

EP Pebble Hills 40, EP Eastwood 22

Fort Worth Christian 49, Arlington Grace Prep 21

Fulshear 53, Magnolia 50

Gadsden , N.M. 21, Clint 12

Gholson 54, Waco Parkview Christian 6

Haslet Heritage 55, FW Nazarene 52

Hatch Valley , N.M. 37, Anthony 33

Irving Faustina Academy 41, Savoy 32

Jordan 42, Katy Mayde Creek 15

La Pryor def. Lee , forfeit

Lake Belton 48, Red Oak 47, OT

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 48, Anton 0

Midland Legacy 56, Abilene 20

Mount Calm 46, Brookesmith 0

North DeSoto , La. 71, Center 42

Odessa Compass 14, Iraan 13

Plano Coram Deo 58, Rockwall Providence Academy 0

Prestonwood North 48, Keller Harvest Christian 0

San Angelo Texas Leadership 36, Winters 34

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 34, Castroville Medina Valley 21

Shaw , La. 21, Houston Kinkaid 12

Smoking for Jesus Ministry 98, Marble Falls Faith 62

Stephenville FAITH 83, Walnut Springs 39

Waco Live Oak Classical 50, Waco Vanguard 0

Westlake Academy 46, Joshua Johnson County 0

Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 64, Bethesda Christian 0

Woodlands Legacy Prep 39, Frassati Catholic 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Alto vs. San Augustine, ccd.

George West vs. CC John Paul, ccd.

Houston Northside Home vs. CenTex Sports Association, ccd.

SA Central Catholic vs. Austin St. Michael, ppd.

St. Mary’s Hall vs. SA Jubilee, ccd.

Waco Reicher vs. Dallas Shelton, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

