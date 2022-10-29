Texas high school football scores (Week 10): Complete List

Texas high school football scores as compiled by the Associated Press for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 & Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

CLASS 6A

Aldine Nimitz 35, Spring 21

Arlington Bowie 56, Arlington Lamar 13

Arlington Martin 35, Arlington 14

Austin Vandegrift 34, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 0

Baytown Sterling 22, Baytown Goose Creek 14

Belton 63, Killeen Chaparral 6

Bryan 53, Hutto 34

Cedar Hill 41, Mansfield Legacy 0

Channelview 48, Pasadena 12

Cibolo Steele 40, Converse Judson 36, OT

Conroe 61, Cleveland 14

Coppell 39, Lewisville Flower Mound 21

Cypress Falls 48, Cypress Park 14

Cypress Woods 34, Cypress Springs 13

Dallas Jesuit 16, Irving MacArthur 12

Dallas White 21, Carrollton Smith 18

Duncanville 41, De Soto 17

Edinburg North 21, Edinburg 3

EP Coronado 35, EP Socorro 0

Euless Trinity 52, Weatherford 20

Fort Bend Ridge Point 43, Fort Bend Travis 15

Garland 55, South Garland 14

Grand Prairie 20, Arlington Houston 7

Harlingen 36, Brownsville Rivera 7

Houston Memorial 23, Houston Stratford 13

Houston Westside 36, Houston Westbury 22

Humble 22, Humble Kingwood 19

Humble Summer Creek 24, Houston King 21

Hurst Bell 28, FW Paschal 13

Katy Morton Ranch 47, Katy Mayde Creek 10

Katy Tompkins 65, Jordan 14

Keller Fossil Ridge 35, Keller Central 7

Killeen Harker Heights 55, Copperas Cove 0

Killeen Shoemaker 21, Killeen 7

Klein 27, Klein Forest 14

La Joya 35, Edinburg Economedes 7

Lake Travis 55, Austin High 7

League City Clear Creek 17, Dickinson 14

League City Clear Springs 42, Clear Brook 7

Leander Rouse 45, Pflugerville 7

Lewisville 38, Plano East 14

Lewisville Hebron 35, Plano West 32

Lewisville Marcus 31, Plano 14

Mansfield 37, Dallas Skyline 0

Mansfield Summit 49, Joshua 10

McAllen 40, McAllen Rowe 21

McKinney Boyd 21, Prosper Rock Hill 17

New Braunfels 38, San Marcos 10

Odessa Permian 43, San Angelo Central 31

Pasadena South Houston 28, Pasadena Dobie 0

Pearland 24, Houston Strake Jesuit 14

Pearland Dawson 23, Alief Elsik 16

Pflugerville Hendrickson 50, Georgetown East View 8

Richardson Berkner 47, Irving Nimitz 25

Richardson Pearce 45, Irving 13

Rockwall 22, Mesquite 0

Round Rock 48, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 21

Round Rock Stony Point 28, Round Rock McNeil 21

SA Churchill 29, SA Northside Marshall 3

SA Johnson 57, LEE 7

SA Northside Brennan 56, SA Northside Holmes 14

SA Northside Jay 14, SA Northside Taft 13

San Benito 36, Los Fresnos 7

Schertz Clemens 48, SA East Central 35

Smithson Valley 42, Buda Hays 13

Southlake Carroll 38, Byron Nelson 23

Spring Westfield 48, Aldine Davis 0

The Woodlands 42, Willis 28

Tomball Memorial 41, Klein Oak 35

Waco 23, Cleburne 13

Waxahachie 39, Mansfield Lake Ridge 31

Weslaco 27, Brownsville Hanna 13

Weslaco East 30, Brownsville Pace 7

Wolfforth Frenship 49, Odessa 42

Wylie 19, Garland Sachse 17

CLASS 5A

Abilene Cooper 54, Lubbock 7

Abilene Wylie 27, Amarillo Palo Duro 24

Amarillo Tascosa 28, Lubbock Cooper 14

Amarillo 17, Abilene 10

Angleton 22, Magnolia West 21

Boerne-Champion 37, Kyle Lehman 14

Brenham 31, Huntsville 17

Brownsville Memorial 47, Harlingen South 15

Canutillo 45, EP Jefferson 8

Castroville Medina Valley 45, SA South San Antonio 21

CC Flour Bluff 57, Brownsville Porter 0

CC King 34, CC Moody 15

College Station 38, A&M Consolidated 28

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 26, Victoria East 21

Crosby 49, La Porte 42

Dallas Highland Park 31, Richardson 0

Dallas Wilson 31, Dallas Kimball 9

Denton Braswell 28, Little Elm 21

Denton Ryan 31, FW Brewer 6

Donna 14, Donna North 7

Dripping Springs 66, Del Valle 7

Ennis 28, Burleson 17

EP Andress 28, EP Burges 25

EP Austin 35, EP Bowie 7

EP Bel Air 69, Clint Horizon 7

EP Chapin 42, El Paso 6

EP Del Valle 57, EP Ysleta 21

EP Eastwood 55, EP Franklin 36

EP El Dorado 62, EP Montwood 34

EP Irvin 22, San Elizario 12

EP Parkland 49, EP Hanks 7

Everman 53, Corsicana 3

Forney 20, McKinney North 6

Frisco Lebanon Trail 37, Frisco Liberty 23

FW North Side 48, FW Southwest 23

Galveston Ball 83, Houston Northside 0

Grapevine 28, FW Arlington Heights 7

Gregory-Portland 59, Pharr Valley View 3

Houston Milby 2, Austin 0

Houston Waltrip 61, Sharpstown 0

Kaufman 28, Sulphur Springs 7

Lancaster 43, North Mesquite 15

Laredo Martin 20, Eagle Pass Winn 14

Lewisville The Colony 59, Saginaw 3

Lindale 36, Jacksonville 21

Lockhart 61, Pieper 35

Longview Pine Tree 23, Mount Pleasant 13

Lubbock Coronado 16, Lubbock Monterey 12

Lucas Lovejoy 63, Greenville 13

Mansfield Timberview 59, N. Richland Hills Richland 24

Marshall 49, Nacogdoches 15

Mercedes 39, Edcouch-Elsa 22

Midlothian 27, Killeen Ellison 13

Mission Sharyland 35, Sharyland Pioneer 22

Montgomery 21, Rosenberg Lamar 7

N. Richland Hills Birdville 42, Dallas Adams 7

New Caney 27, The Woodlands College Park 17

New Caney Porter 28, Baytown Lee 7

Pflugerville Weiss 49, Hewitt Midway 21

Port Lavaca Calhoun 31, Rockport-Fulton 10

Port Neches-Groves 26, Nederland 24

PSJA Memorial 22, Mission Memorial 21

Red Oak 55, Granbury 0

Royse City 31, Rockwall-Heath 28

SA Alamo Heights 63, SA Lanier 7

SA Harlandale 34, SA Jefferson 17

SA Highlands 41, SA Houston 21

SA Southwest 28, Laredo Cigarroa 14

SA Wagner 69, Seguin 42

Saginaw Boswell 38, Crowley 7

Terrell 42, Mesquite Poteet 7

Texas City 23, Santa Fe 7

Uvalde 31, SA Memorial 6

WF Rider 56, Plainview 7

Whitehouse 32, Texarkana Texas 27

Wylie East 51, Garland Lakeview Centennial 12

CLASS 4A

Alice 53, Zapata 13

Alvarado 50, Stephenville 49

Argyle 38, Denton 0

Bay City 28, Iowa Colony 27

Bellville 60, Wharton 14

Boerne 34, Somerset 14

Brookshire Royal 47, La Marque 7

Brownwood 47, Andrews 3

Burkburnett 46, Springtown 20

Caddo Mills 30, Sunnyvale 14

Canyon 22, Dumas 21

Carthage 41, Van 15

Celina 38, Dallas Pinkston 7

China Spring 48, Waxahachie Life 7

Clint 44, Fabens 13

CC Tuloso-Midway 29, Hidalgo 10

Cuero 61, Smithville 16

Decatur 28, Mineral Wells 7

Devine 29, Pearsall 22

El Campo 28, Stafford 11

Ferris 76, Venus 0

Fischer Canyon Lake 42, Taylor 24

Fort Stockton 26, Pecos 21

Fredericksburg 44, SA Kennedy 0

Freeport Brazosport 33, Navasota 27

FW Dunbar 14, Lake Worth 10

Gatesville 49, Robinson 6

Geronimo Navarro 74, Austin Achieve 0

Giddings 17, Caldwell 7

Gilmer 54, Longview Spring Hill 0

Glen Rose 58, FW Benbrook 0

Godley 32, Hillsboro 16

Graham 21, Midland Greenwood 14

Hereford 35, Canyon Randall 24

Hondo 30, Cotulla 6

Ingleside 45, Orange Grove 21

Iowa Park 44, Clyde 7

Krum 54, Bridgeport 28

La Feria 42, Kingsville King 14

La Grange 50, Gonzales 18

La Vernia 28, Beeville Jones 27

Lampasas 42, Marble Falls 20

Liberty Hill 61, Bastrop 7

Lorena 49, Troy 21

Midlothian Heritage 52, Arlington Seguin 20

Monahans 75, Clint Mountain View 14

Nevada Community 37, Mabank 14

Perryton 35, Borger 26

Pleasanton 35, Floresville 14

Port Isabel 45, Rio Grande City La Grulla 0

Poteet 23, Crystal City 9

Quinlan Ford 43, Wills Point 13

Sanger 21, Farmersville 7

Sealy 57, Sweeny 0

Seminole 41, Levelland 7

Shepherd 28, Coldspring-Oakhurst 8

Silsbee 70, Bridge City 0

Sinton 54, CC West Oso 33

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 55, Paris North Lamar 0

Waco Connally 61, Madisonville 14

WF Hirschi 53, Sweetwater 7

Wimberley 31, Lago Vista 28

CLASS 3A

Abernathy 24, Stanton 0

Atlanta 42, Gladewater 21

Bangs 34, Hamilton 27

Bells 78, Lone Oak 26

Big Lake Reagan County 46, Anthony 6

Bishop 30, Raymondville 12

Blanco 53, Ingram Moore 14

Blooming Grove 45, Rice 10

Blue Ridge 42, Howe 21

Brady 22, San Angelo Grape Creek 19

Breckenridge 33, Bowie 0

Brock 74, Ponder 27

Buffalo 48, Florence 0

Buna 53, Cleveland Tarkington 0

Bushland 62, Dalhart 12

Canadian 66, Tulia 7

Childress 63, Dimmitt 0

Cisco 41, Anson 6

Clifton 49, Elkhart 14

Coahoma 27, Lubbock Roosevelt 26

Coleman 50, De Leon 0

Comanche 42, Merkel 14

Crane 40, Odessa Compass 0

Crockett 42, Austin Northeast 21

Daingerfield 32, Waskom 14

Dallas Life Oak Cliff 52, Dallas A+ Academy 6

Dallas Madison 52, Maypearl 41

Denver City 47, Lamesa 10

East Chambers 47, Hardin 0

Eastland 35, Dublin 27

Edgewood 35, Arp 14

Edna 45, Mathis 0

El Maton Tidehaven 35, Boling 26

Falfurrias 43, Santa Gertrudis Academy 21

Franklin 63, Cameron Yoe 7

Friona 14, Spearman 10

Ganado 70, Skidmore-Tynan 0

George West 48, Odem 40

Goliad 34, CC London 0

Grandview 41, Whitney 7

Groesbeck 36, Eustace 18

Gunter 56, Leonard 0

Hallettsville 42, Hitchcock 21

Hebbronville 14, Santa Rosa 7

Hemphill 48, Anderson-Shiro 0

Henrietta 44, Sadler S&S Consolidated 13

Holliday 3, WF City View 0

Hooks 28, De Kalb 24

Houston KIPP 37, Houston KIPP Northeast 18

Hughes Springs 50, Queen City 20

Idalou 17, Littlefield 13

Jarrell 50, Manor New Tech 0

Johnson City 56, Junction 14

Karnes City 40, Dilley 20

Kermit 12, Slaton 9

Lexington 20, Rogers 0

Lyford 58, Progreso 0

New Boston 42, Paris Chisum 7

New Diana 53, Elysian Fields 0

New London West Rusk 50, Quitman 0

New Waverly 61, Kountze 6

Omaha Pewitt 68, Pattonville Prairiland 42

Palestine Westwood 48, Crockett 8

Palmer 39, Cedar Hill Trinity 0

Pilot Point 32, Peaster 6

San Diego 21, Rio Hondo 14

Scurry-Rosser 39, Corsicana Mildred 0

Shallowater 48, Muleshoe 20

Sonora 30, Christoval 6

Taft 29, Banquete 6

Teague 53, Kemp 0

Tolar 56, Goldthwaite 0

Troup 50, Winona 6

Tuscola Jim Ned 28, Vernon 7

Universal City Randolph 31, Luling 20

Van Alstyne 65, Gainesville 18

Van Vleck 15, East Bernard 14

Vanderbilt Industrial 49, Palacios 27

Wall 10, Early 7

Warren 28, Trinity 8

West 63, Dallas Gateway 0

Whitesboro 18, Paradise 7

Yoakum 41, Hempstead 6

CLASS 2A

Albany 55, Hamlin 6

Alto 30, Cushing 6

Archer City 27, Petrolia 7

Bremond 49, Bartlett 0

Centerville 56, Normangee 0

Chilton 43, Iola 0

Clarendon 23, Shamrock 20

Collinsville 25, Muenster 13

Colmesneil 42, Hull-Daisetta 0

Crawford 43, Riesel 0

Cross Plains 61, Abilene Texas Leadership 0

Deweyville 62, Sabine Pass 0

Falls City 41, Runge 12

Farwell 68, Stinnett West Texas 0

Flatonia 64, Weimar 27

Floydada 35, Post 34

Forsan 47, Ozona 14

Freer 51, Riviera Kaufer 8

Frost 44, Hubbard 12

Granger 28, Milano 0

Gruver 28, Boys Ranch 24

Hale Center 40, Lockney 13

Haskell 49, Electra 6

Hawkins 24, Gladewater Union Grove 9

Honey Grove 34, Wolfe City 6

Jewett Leon 41, Saratoga West Hardin 20

Kerens 24, Italy 10

La Pryor 20, Rocksprings 16

La Villa 32, Premont 6

Leakey 63, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 42

Lindsay 15, Chico 0

Lovelady 69, Evadale 6

Marlin 32, Rosebud-Lott 18

Mart 54, Dawson 0

Maud 50, Clarksville 0

McCamey 35, Eldorado 12

Memphis 16, Wheeler 6

Miles 77, Roscoe 26

New Deal 45, Sundown 20

Olney 56, Colorado City 0

Olton 69, Tahoka 20

Panhandle 72, Sanford-Fritch 0

Ralls 50, Crosbyton 24

Refugio 47, Kenedy 13

Roby 59, Rotan 34

Sabinal 46, Center Point 0

Santo 20, Celeste 17

Seagraves 42, Smyer 24

Seymour 20, Windthorst 13

Simms Bowie 50, Cumby 8

Springlake-Earth 66, Lorenzo 19

Stratford 61, Amarillo Highland Park 6

Sudan 25, Bovina 23

Sunray 48, Booker 20

Tenaha 56, Mount Enterprise 6

Three Rivers 56, Bloomington 6

Valley Mills 20, Bosqueville 13

Wallis Brazos 42, Danbury 0

Wellington 56, Quanah 8

Wink 41, Sterling City 7

Yorktown 53, Snook 28

CLASS 1A

Abbott 48, Penelope 0

Aquilla 50, Gholson 13

Aspermont 67, Guthrie 18

Blackwell 66, Bronte 20

Blanket 58, Sidney 28

Bluff Dale 57, Cranfills Gap 12

Brackett 24, Charlotte 14

Fort Davis 64, Marfa 14

Garden City 54, Ackerly Sands 6

Groom 52, Lefors 0

Happy 70, Wildorado 0

Hedley 58, Darrouzett 0

Hermleigh 58, Roscoe Highland 50

Imperial Buena Vista 40, Van Horn 30

Iredell 70, Walnut Springs 22

Jonesboro 65, May 40

Knox City 50, Turkey Valley 18

Ladonia Fannindel 57, Trinidad 27

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 80, Chester 50

Loraine 55, Trent 0

Medina 64, McDade 0

Mertzon Irion County 56, Menard 8

Miami 40, McLean 38

Milford 30, Covington 22

Morgan 57, Kopperl 12

Nazareth 50, Claude 0

New Home 60, Morton 0

Newcastle 45, Bowie Gold-Burg 0

O’Donnell 62, Wellman-Union 0

Oglesby 42, Calvert 32

Paducah 55, Crowell 8

Petersburg 64, Anton 32

Rankin 44, Borden County 34

Robert Lee 64, Eden 19

Santa Anna 62, Evant 14

Sierra Blanca 45, Grandfalls-Royalty 0

Spur 58, Vernon Northside 8

Strawn 59, Forestburg 14

Valera Panther Creek 59, Carrollton Ranchview 7

Water Valley 17, TLC Midland 0

Westbrook 58, Ira 12

Whitharral 54, Lazbuddie 0

Woodson 52, Lueders-Avoca 6

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Argyle Liberty Christian 31, FW All Saints 0

Arlington Oakridge 14, Houston Christian 7

Austin Hill Country 56, Austin TSD 0

Austin Regents 45, SA Texas Military 7

Austin St. Andrew’s 28, Frassati Catholic 0

Austin St. Michael 51, Victoria St. Joseph 18

Bay Area Christian 21, Woodlands Legacy Prep 13

Baytown Christian 68, Divine Savior Academy 20

Boerne Geneva 31, Schertz John Paul II 7

Brownsville St. Joseph 46, SA St. Anthony’s 14

Bryan Allen Academy 60, Houston Westbury Christian 13

Bullard Brook Hill 55, Founders Classical Academy 12

Bulverde Bracken 54, Cedar Park Summit 0

Dallas Episcopal 49, Dallas St. Mark 6

FW Lake Country 36, Arlington Pantego Christian 20

FW Nazarene 55, Joshua Christian 8

Houston Kinkaid 38, Houston St. John’s 28

Houston Second Baptist 59, Beaumont Kelly 7

Houston St. Thomas 49, Houston St. Pius X 24

Irving Cistercian 56, Dallas Greenhill 8

Lubbock Christ The King 52, Midland Holy Cross 6

Lubbock Christian 44, FW Temple Christian 6

Marble Falls Faith 38, Round Rock Christian 32

Midland Trinity 48, Keller Harvest Christian 24

Muenster Sacred Heart 49, Waco Reicher 7

Rockwall Heritage 46, Eagle Christian 0

SA Holy Cross 39, CC John Paul 6

The Woodlands Christian 24, Houston Lutheran South 6

OTHER

Alpine def. Tornillo , forfeit

Alvin Shadow Creek 35, Alief Taylor 0

Arlington St. Paul 64, Waco Methodist 18

Austin Navarro 29, Austin LASA 19

Austin SPC 51, Joshua Johnson County 0

CC Arlington Heights Christian 56, CC Annapolis 7

CenTex Homeschool 62, Bellville Faith 44

Cherokee def. Brookesmith , forfeit

Community Christian def. Waco Parkview Christian , forfeit

Cypress Community Christian 43, Austin Brentwood 7

Davenport 42, Burnet 28

Fort Worth Christian 28, FW Southwest Christian 21

Fulshear 9, Manvel 7

Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills def. SA Lutheran , forfeit

KIPP Sunnyside 50, KIPP Generations 0

Lubbock Home School Titans 45, Amarillo PCHEA 26

Lubbock Trinity 51, Willow Park Trinity Christian 0

Midland Legacy 48, Midland 3

San Angelo Texas Leadership 34, Ballinger 27

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 41, Laredo Nixon 15

San Marcos Baptist Academy 64, SA Castle Hills 55

Second Baptist School University Model def. Grace Christian , forfeit

Smoking for Jesus Ministry 36, Bulverde Gloria Deo 34

Tomball Rosehill def. Houston Lutheran North , forfeit

Wilson def. Welch Dawson , forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Azle vs. FW South Hills, ccd.

Bellaire Episcopal vs. Tomball Homeschool, ccd.

Bynum vs. Mount Calm, ccd.

Dallas Lakehill vs. Wylie Prep, ccd.

Detroit vs. Linden-Kildare, ccd.

High Island vs. Burkeville, ppd.

Houston Furr vs. Houston Scarborough, ppd.

Houston Washington vs. Worthing, ccd.

Mineola vs. Emory Rains, ccd.

Ore City vs. Frankston, ccd.

THURSDAY'S SCORES

CLASS 6A

Aldine Eisenhower 60, Aldine 0

Alvin 32, Alief Hastings 14

Austin Westlake 45, Austin Bowie 0

Clear Falls 28, Houston Clear Lake 14

Cypress Creek 70, Houston Spring Woods 0

Del Rio 34, Laredo Alexander 13

Denton Guyer 42, McKinney 21

Edinburg Vela 55, La Joya Palmview 14

Garland Naaman Forest 50, North Garland 27

Katy 59, Katy Seven Lakes 0

Keller 39, Keller Timber Creek 17

Klein Collins 35, Tomball 0

Laredo United 34, Eagle Pass 28

Longview 42, Tyler 3

Mansfield 37, Dallas Skyline 0

McAllen Memorial 42, Rio Grande City 20

New Braunfels Canyon 43, SA MacArthur 14

Northwest Eaton 42, Haltom 7

PSJA North 55, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

SA Northside Brandeis 35, SA Northside Clark 28

Spring Dekaney 37, Aldine MacArthur 6

CLASS 5A

Austin LBJ 96, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Austin McCallum 55, Austin William Travis 13

CC Carroll 38, CC Ray 22

Colleyville Heritage 72, FW Polytechnic 0

Dallas South Oak Cliff 55, Seagoville 0

Fort Bend Hightower 49, Fort Bend Clements 14

Fort Bend Marshall 47, Galena Park 0

Frisco Independence 19, Lake Dallas 14

Frisco Reedy 32, Frisco Heritage 31

FW Carter-Riverside 56, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 14

FW Eastern Hills 41, FW Castleberry 13

Georgetown 28, Leander Glenn 22

Katy Paetow 40, Katy Taylor 10

Kerrville Tivy 35, SA Veterans Memorial 31

Lufkin 31, West Mesquite 22

Richmond Foster 56, Magnolia 21

Roma 39, PSJA Southwest 7

SA McCollum 45, SA Brackenridge 14

Waco University 78, Pflugerville Connally 7

CLASS 4A

Center 62, Bullard 29

Dallas Carter 54, North Dallas 6

Dallas Lincoln 57, Dallas Roosevelt 19

Lubbock Estacado 24, Big Spring 21

Lumberton 41, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7

Rusk 48, Brownsboro 23

Tyler Chapel Hill 48, Athens 28

CLASS 3A

Corrigan-Camden 45, Groveton 0

Diboll 49, Huntington 0

Malakoff 55, Mexia 13

Orangefield 58, Kirbyville 0

CLASS 2A

Alvord 21, Whitewright 7

Axtell 53, Malakoff Cross Roads 3

Beckville 76, Harleton 21

Garrison 40, San Augustine 14

Joaquin 50, Pineland West Sabine 20

Price Carlisle 70, Overton 10

Santa Maria 49, Ben Bolt 22

Timpson 67, Shelbyville 14

Tioga 42, Trenton 3

CLASS 1A

Amherst 56, Cotton Center 0

Balmorhea 54, Dell City 8

Benjamin 40, Chillicothe 0

Follett 54, White Deer 8

Gilmer Union Hill 48, Savoy 0

Gordon 62, Baird 14

Lingleville 66, Perrin-Whitt 16

Loop 66, Southland 21

Matador Motley County 58, Afton Patton Springs 7

Oakwood 58, Apple Springs 0

Paint Rock 72, Moran 22

Richland Springs 65, Lohn 0

Saint Jo 57, Campbell 7

Throckmorton 54, Haskell Paint Creek 6

Whiteface 64, Meadow 6

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Pasadena First Baptist 64, Conroe Covenant 16

SA Town East Christian 45, SA Jubilee 0

OTHER

Buda Johnson 61, Austin Akins 7

Cypress Bridgeland 49, Cypress Lakes 3

EP Pebble Hills 38, El Paso Eastlake 14

Frisco Memorial 39, Carrollton Creekview 0

Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 54, Grayson Christian 6

Houston Heights 51, Houston MSTC 0

Houston North Shore Mustangs 16, Humble Atascocita 14

Jersey Village 56, Houston Northbrook 0

Tribe Consolidated 50, Victoria Home School 0

Tyler Legacy 31, North Forney 24