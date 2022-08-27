Texas High School Football Scores: Complete List

25 News

Posted at 7:18 AM, Aug 27, 2022

TEXAS PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD (A-Z) A&M Consolidated 38, Huntsville 13 Abbott 66, Blum 18 Abilene Wylie 30, Brownwood 24 Albany 19, Lubbock Trinity 15 Alice 49, CC King 7 Alvarado 41, Springtown 7 Alvin Shadow Creek 32, Manvel 13 Amarillo Caprock 54, Hereford 7 Amarillo River Road 15, Lubbock Roosevelt 12 Amherst 32, Lenorah Grady 6 Andrews 11, Canyon Randall 7 Anna 54, Decatur 35 Anthony 22, San Elizario 16 Anton 48, Lazbuddie 0 Apple Springs 51, Longview Trinity 6 Archer City 35, Quanah 12 Argyle 37, Melissa 18 Argyle Liberty Christian 28, Plano Prestonwood 7 Arlington 40, Mesquite 37 Arlington Oakridge 24, Arlington Grace Prep 20 Arlington Pantego Christian 25, Bay Area Christian 7 Aspermont 34, Blackwell 28 Athens 34, Brownsboro 27 Atlanta 27, Elysian Fields 2 Aubrey 28, Sunnyvale 24 Austin Bowie 27, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7 Austin Hill Country 62, Round Rock Christian 14 Austin Hyde Park 56, Austin Achieve 0 Austin Regents 35, SA Central Catholic 20 Austin SPC 66, Marble Falls Faith 20 Austin St. Dominic Savio 26, Austin Navarro 16 Austin Veritas 58, Williamson County Home School 8 Austin Westlake 44, Fort Bend Ridge Point 14 Axtell 40, Moody 21 Azle Christian School 45, Bryson 0 Banquete 22, Freer 12 Bartlett 29, Frost 16 Bay City 68, Sweeny 0 Baytown Lee 22, Pasadena South Houston 15 Baytown Sterling 27, Houston Northbrook 0 Beaumont Legacy Christian 32, Houston Second Baptist 24 Beeville Jones 20, Sinton 17 Bellaire Episcopal 42, Livingston 7 Bells 38, Muenster 17 Bellville 24, La Grange 14 Belton 34, Pflugerville Hendrickson 27 Benjamin 78, Moran 6 Blooming Grove 28, Riesel 0 Bloomington 26, Woodsboro 23 Boerne Geneva 27, Austin St. Michael 20 Boerne-Champion 27, Laredo United South 22 Boling 34, Palacios 14 Bonham 45, Sadler S&S Consolidated 21 Booker 16, Wheeler 6 Boyd 45, Blue Ridge 26 Boys Ranch 22, Ropesville Ropes 12 Breckenridge 42, Jacksboro 13 Bremond 53, Normangee 0 Brookshire Royal 49, Worthing 0 Brownfield 45, Post 12 Brownsville St. Joseph 40, Brownsville Lopez 25 Bryan 68, Waller 21 Bryan Allen Academy 59, Bryan Christian Homeschool 38 Bullard 28, Mabank 22 Bulverde Bracken 56, Giddings State School 0 Burkburnett 62, Bridgeport 34 Burleson Centennial 42, Burleson 13 Burnet 36, La Vernia 25 Burton 21, Holland 18 Bushland 52, West Plains 6 CC Annapolis 30, Austin NYOS 26 CC Carroll 52, Edcouch-Elsa 28 CC Miller 35, Rockport-Fulton 14 CC Ray 13, Laredo Nixon 7 CC Tuloso-Midway 20, CC Moody 7 Caddo Mills 29, Nevada Community 0 Cameron Yoe 71, Lago Vista 35 Canadian 49, Seminole, Okla. 14 Canton 34, Mineola 27 Canyon 42, Clovis, N.M. 6 Carrollton Prince of Peace 60, Keller Harvest Christian 58 Carrollton Smith 43, Denton 42 Carthage 45, Kilgore 10 Cayuga 32, Cushing 7 Cedar Park Summit 57, Concordia 20 Celeste 28, Trenton 20 Celina 45, Paris 14 Centennial, N.M. 49, EP Franklin 21 Center 44, Tatum 42 Centerville 35, Buffalo 6 Charlotte 22, Agua Dulce 20 Cherokee 60, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 14 Chester 47, Galveston O’Connell 0 Childress 16, Abernathy 14 Chilton 42, Bosqueville 13 China Spring 38, Lorena 20 Cisco 41, Clyde 13 Claude 48, Roby 46 Clear Falls 20, Pearland 17 Cleveland 31, Splendora 24 Clint Mountain View 40, Alpine 13 Clute Brazoswood 35, Beaumont United 32 Coldspring-Oakhurst 28, Liberty 21 Coleman 7, Mason 6 Collinsville 50, Tioga 28 Colmesneil 20, Saratoga West Hardin 19 Columbus 42, Giddings 7 Comanche 49, Brady 7 Conroe Caney Creek 33, Pasadena Rayburn 28 Conroe Covenant 60, Waco Live Oak Classical 42 Conroe Oak Ridge 23, Brenham 13 Cooper 32, Grand Saline 18 Corrigan-Camden 28, Buna 21 Cotulla 42, CC West Oso 40 Covington 40, Aquilla 28 Crandall 58, Forney 55 Cranfills Gap 66, Bynum 21 Crawford 49, Goldthwaite 0 Crockett 48, Marlin 31 Cross Plains 40, Winters 14 Crystal City 27, Brackett 7 Cuero 43, El Campo 14 Cypress Community Christian 54, Bryan Brazos Christian 0 Cypress Lakes 32, Cypress Ridge 16 Cypress Springs 28, Fort Bend Bush 12 Cypress Woods 38, Katy Taylor 17 DASCHE 40, Houston Northside Home 34 Daingerfield 14, Gladewater 13 Dallas Christian 34, Dallas Bishop Dunne 21 Dallas Covenant 41, Founders Classical Academy 0 Dallas Episcopal 58, Addison Trinity 43 Dallas Gateway 22, Chico 21 Dallas Highland Park 38, Lewisville Marcus 24 Dallas Jesuit 38, Lewisville Hebron 7 Dallas Lutheran 46, Greenville Christian 0 Dallas Parish Episcopal 24, Aledo 17 Dallas Pinkston 33, Wills Point 14 Dallas Spruce 29, FW Polytechnic 0 Dallas St. Mark 47, FW Country Day 15 Davenport 33, Victoria West 26 Dawson 46, Rio Vista 35 De Leon 28, Junction 8 De Soto 35, St. Augustine, La. 10 Deer Park 42, La Porte 14 Denison 28, Sherman 21 Denton Braswell 45, Northwest Eaton 20 Denver City 21, Borger 20, OT Devine 42, SA Memorial 0 Deweyville 40, Mount Enterprise 26 Divine Savior Academy 35, Houston Westbury Christian 33 Donna 42, La Feria 21 Dripping Springs 23, Austin Vandegrift 20 EP Bel Air 56, EP Irvin 21 EP Coronado 34, EP Chapin 20 EP Del Valle 56, EP Burges 0 EP El Dorado 35, EP Parkland 27 EP Hanks 40, EP Bowie 15 EP Jefferson 21, Clint Horizon 19 EP Pebble Hills 23, Canutillo 0 EP Riverside 55, EP Ysleta 42 Eagle Christian 38, Waco Vanguard 6 Eagle Pass 49, Eagle Pass Winn 7 Early 34, Bangs 20 East Chambers 42, Beaumont Kelly 0 Edgewood 41, Commerce 14 Edinburg 21, McAllen 13 Edinburg Vela 50, Edinburg North 14 Edna 47, East Bernard 7 El Paso Eastlake 27, EP Andress 14 Eldorado 7, Christoval 0 Elgin 29, Lampasas 20 Elkhart 42, Huntington 20 Emory Rains 24, Lone Oak 14 Eustace 27, Farmersville 21 FW Carter-Riverside 36, Dallas Jefferson 7 FW Chisholm Trail 59, Dallas Adams 7 FW Covenant Classical 70, Westlake Academy 64 FW Lake Country 39, McKinney Christian 28 FW Nazarene 52, Decatur Victory Christian 42 FW Nolan 37, FW All Saints 21 FW North Side 42, Dallas Roosevelt 14 FW Paschal 16, Irving 7 FW Southwest 20, Waco 6 FW Southwest Christian 54, FW Trinity Valley 21 FW Temple Christian 28, Willow Park Trinity Christian 14 FW Western Hills 54, Maypearl 53 FW Wyatt 40, Dallas Lincoln 39 Fabens 46, Chaparral, N.M. 6 Falfurrias 30, Santa Maria 14 Farwell 27, New Deal 21 Flatonia 35, Shiner St. Paul 0 Floresville 48, SA Lanier 7 Flower Mound Coram Deo 14, Colleyville Covenant 12 Floydada 34, Ralls 6 Forestburg 45, North Texas (NTX) 31 Fort Bend Christian 51, Iowa Colony 7 Fort Bend Hightower 29, Pearland Dawson 17 Fort Davis 70, Dell City 20 Fort Stockton 18, EP Austin 16 Fort Worth Christian 61, Dublin 23 Fort Worth THESA 52, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 6 Franklin 22, Woodville 12 Frankston 24, Grapeland 22 Frassati Catholic 46, Sabine Pass 0 Fredericksburg Heritage 54, San Marcos Baptist Academy 52 Frisco 36, FW Brewer 7 Frisco Centennial 31, Richardson 0 Frisco Independence 49, Valera Panther Creek 14 Frisco Legacy Christian 49, HSAA 0 Frisco Memorial 30, Garland Lakeview Centennial 28 Frisco Reedy 69, Azle 27 Galena Park 37, Baytown Goose Creek 36 Galveston Ball 49, La Marque 7 Ganado 39, Van Vleck 14 Garden City 30, Turkey Valley 26 Garrison 35, Hughes Springs 30 Gatesville 22, Taylor 21 Georgetown 38, Copperas Cove 14 Gholson 58, Kopperl 8 Gilmer 51, Tyler Chapel Hill 27 Gladewater Union Grove 28, Tyler Gorman 26 Glen Rose 43, Grandview 22 Goliad 34, El Maton Tidehaven 27 Gonzales 34, Bastrop Cedar Creek 16 Gordon 49, Throckmorton 0 Gorman 58, Lometa 12 Graham 41, Bowie 22 Grandfalls-Royalty 54, Marfa 16 Granger 28, Hubbard 6 Grapevine Faith 61, Bullard Brook Hill 21 Groesbeck 41, Caldwell 0 Gruver 24, Sanford-Fritch 7 Hallettsville 14, Shiner 7 Hallsville 44, Terrell 41 Harlingen 37, Harlingen South 7 Haskell 27, New Home 7 Haskell Paint Creek 100, Harrold 45 Hawley 30, Tuscola Jim Ned 7 Hearne 21, Anderson-Shiro 12 Hemphill 42, San Augustine 0 Hempstead 26, Austin Northeast 0 Henrietta 22, Windthorst 7 Hermleigh 71, Ackerly Sands 39 Hico 45, Bruceville-Eddy 6 Hidalgo 48, Pharr Valley View 16 Hillsboro 45, McGregor 22 Hitchcock 49, Refugio 12 Holliday 28, Iowa Park 7 Hooks 17, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 14 Houston Heights 54, Cleburne 20 Houston Heights High School (Charter) 54, Cleburne 20 Houston KIPP Northeast 63, Houston KIPP East End 6 Houston King 63, Crosby 7 Houston Lamar 56, Beaumont West Brook 22 Houston Lutheran South 44, Houston Christian 7 Houston Northland Christian 42, Woodlands Legacy Prep 20 Houston Second Baptist 35, Houston St. Pius X 7 Houston St. Thomas 43, Houston St. John’s 28 Houston Sterling 54, Houston Spring Woods 14 Houston Stratford 46, Tomball 28 Houston Waltrip 53, Houston North Forest 14 Houston Washington 34, Wharton 6 Houston Westbury 7, Houston Madison 0 Howe 20, Honey Grove 15 Huffman Hargrave 28, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 27 Hull-Daisetta 22, Kountze 12 Humble 20, Channelview 14 Hurst Bell 65, Dallas Bishop Lynch 21 Hutto 46, San Marcos 21 Idalou 38, Sweetwater 20 Ingleside 46, Mathis 7 Iraan 29, La Pryor 22 Iredell 55, Gustine 8 Irving Cistercian 44, Plano John Paul II 0 Itasca 58, Meridian 0 Jasper 20, Houston Kinkaid 15 Jefferson 43, New Boston 0 Jersey Village 56, Alief Hastings 29 Joaquin 48, Arp 14 Johnson City 30, Comfort 20 Jonesboro 68, Coolidge 20 Jourdanton 48, Natalia 20 Justin Northwest 44, Prosper Rock Hill 14 Karnes City 41, Odem 13 Katy 49, League City Clear Springs 16 Katy Paetow 14, Conroe 3 Kaufman 24, Lindale 17 Keller Timber Creek 48, Arlington Lamar 25 Kenedy 21, Ben Bolt 0 Kennedale Fellowship 61, Rockwall Providence Academy 28 Kerrville Tivy 28, Castroville Medina Valley 6 Killeen 42, Killeen Chaparral 6 Killeen Shoemaker 31, San Angelo Central 24 Kirbyville 52, Trinity 0 Klein Oak 50, Spring Dekaney 25 Kress 61, Hart 14 LEE 12, Sonia Sotomayor 7 La Villa 34, Progreso 6 Lake Belton 47, Leander Rouse 21 Lake Dallas 34, Greenville 7 Lake Worth 36, Ferris 30, OT Lancaster 26, Dallas Skyline 0 Laredo Johnson 14, Laredo Martin 7 Leander Glenn 34, Pieper 10 Lewisville 28, Garland Naaman Forest 6 Lexington 35, Thorndale 33 Liberty Hill 35, SA Wagner 21 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 35, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 0 Little Elm 42, Arlington Bowie 41, OT Littlefield 28, Muleshoe 7 Llano 48, Jarrell 26 Lockhart 27, SA Southwest 20 Logos Prep 45, Katy Faith West 15 Longview 36, McKinney Boyd 10 Longview East Texas Christian 72, Longview Heritage 22 Loop 42, Lubbock Christ The King 16 Loraine 48, Roscoe Highland 15 Los Fresnos 28, Weslaco East 7 Louise 55, Danbury 10 Lovelady 28, Groveton 7 Lubbock 41, EP Socorro 8 Lubbock Christian 52, Kermit 20 Lubbock Cooper 27, Dumas 8 Lucas Christian 38, Savoy 0 Lufkin 31, Tyler Legacy 23 Luling 32, Altair Rice 16 Lumberton 38, Hamshire-Fannett 31 Madisonville 42, Diboll 0 Magnolia West 28, Barbers Hill 10 Malakoff 28, New London West Rusk 7 Malakoff Cross Roads 56, Tyler All Saints 18 Manor 33, Austin LBJ 20 Manor New Tech 58, Austin Eastside Memorial 14 Mansfield 31, Hewitt Midway 14 Mansfield Lake Ridge 50, Mansfield Summit 27 Mansfield Timberview 34, South Grand Prairie 30 Marion 21, Hondo 20 Marshall 40, Tyler 29 Mart 54, Paris Chisum 0 Maud 28, Hawkins 20 May 58, Jayton 12 McAllen Memorial 31, Brownsville Hanna 28 McCamey 28, Crane 21 McLean 74, Amarillo San Jacinto 24 Meadow 46, Baird 0 Medina 76, Rochelle 56 Memphis 20, Dimmitt 8 Menard 47, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 2 Mertzon Irion County 80, Imperial Buena Vista 60 Midland 56, EP Montwood 28 Midland Legacy 47, Amarillo 21 Milano 41, Waco Reicher 7 Milford 73, Keene Smith 42 Millsap 40, Hamilton 0 Mineral Wells 53, FW Castleberry 13 Mount Pleasant 22, Pittsburg 16 Mount Vernon 48, Quinlan Ford 28 Muenster Sacred Heart 34, Petrolia 14 Mullin 38, Brookesmith 6 Munday 18, MC Prep 14 N. Richland Hills Birdville 32, Crowley 28 Navasota 41, Geronimo Navarro 14 Nazareth 63, Whiteface 20 Needville 21, West Columbia 20 New Braunfels Canyon 43, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 42 New Caney 49, Montgomery 14 New Caney Porter 31, Dayton 14 New Diana 20, Quitman 18 New Waverly 44, Shepherd 32 Newton 30, Anahuac 14 Nixon-Smiley 48, SA Christian 27 Nocona 41, Era 22 North Crowley 50, Arlington Houston 12 North Dallas 32, Dallas Samuell 6 North Forney 49, Whitehouse 47 Oakwood 47, Fruitvale 0 Odessa 42, Lubbock Monterey 39 Odessa Permian 17, Abilene 3 Oglesby 46, Penelope 38 Olney 31, Alvord 0 Olton 49, Sudan 0 Orange Grove 53, Hebbronville 0 Orangefield 28, Bridge City 9 Ore City 13, Linden-Kildare 7 PSJA Memorial 17, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0 Paducah 68, Guthrie 42 Palestine 37, Nacogdoches 31 Palestine Westwood 41, Kemp 14 Palmer 63, Venus 20 Pampa 27, Big Spring 20 Panhandle 56, Clarendon 6 Paradise 36, Lindsay 7 Paris North Lamar 17, Carrollton Ranchview 14 Pasadena Dobie 14, Clear Brook 6 Pattonville Prairiland 41, Big Sandy 7 Pearsall 42, West Campus 6 Perrin-Whitt 37, Bowie Gold-Burg 27 Perryton 48, Dalhart 20 Pettus 28, Runge 0 Pilot Point 28, Callisburg 13 Plains 33, Tahoka 21 Plainview 42, Levelland 3 Plano East 31, Garland Rowlett 27 Ponder 64, Valley View 14 Port Arthur Memorial 50, Port Neches-Groves 15 Poteet 38, Bandera 13 Poth 21, Blanco 14 Pottsboro 39, Van Alstyne 36 Premont 46, Monte Alto 0 Prestonwood North 54, Denton Calvary 8 Price Carlisle 31, Harleton 0 Princeton 14, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7 Queen City 38, Bogata Rivercrest 28 Quinlan Boles 27, Overton 12 Randle 53, Pasadena Memorial 17 Rankin 52, Balmorhea 30 Red Oak 51, Lewisville The Colony 43 Red Oak Ovilla 37, Melissa CHANT 36 Rice 40, Dallas A+ Academy 0 Richardson Lake Highlands 21, Mesquite Poteet 0 Richland Springs 56, High Island 0 Richmond Foster 49, Richmond George Ranch 7 Rio Grande City 43, Roma 27 Rio Grande City La Grulla 17, Brownsville Porter 10 Rising Star 53, Blanket 18 Robert Lee 67, Rotan 22 Robinson 17, Waco University 15 Robstown 52, Kingsville King 12 Rockdale 38, Teague 29 Rockwall Heritage 56, Campbell 34 Rogers 29, Little River Academy 23 Roscoe 46, Colorado City 20 Rosebud-Lott 59, Jewett Leon 19 Rosenberg Lamar 30, Fort Bend Willowridge 13 Round Rock 31, Pflugerville Weiss 14 Round Rock Cedar Ridge 34, Cedar Park 14 Round Rock McNeil 49, Del Valle 13 Round Rock Westwood 42, Georgetown East View 27 Royse City 58, Grand Prairie 0 Rusk 35, Fairfield 3 SA Antonian 29, Pleasanton 12 SA Brooks 27, St Augustine 15 SA Burbank 24, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 7 SA Castle Hills 45, Prairie Lea 0 SA Churchill 31, SA Northside Stevens 28 SA Edison 22, SA Kennedy 7 SA FEAST 36, Brownsville Jubilee 6 SA Holy Cross 38, SA Cole 12 SA Jefferson 27, Lytle 0 SA Northside Brandeis 27, SA Northside O’Connor 17 SA Northside Clark 34, Buda Johnson 10 SA Northside Taft 42, Victoria East 13 SA Northside Warren 35, Laredo United 28 SA Roosevelt 43, Del Rio 21 SA South San Antonio 34, SA McCollum 21 SA Southside 59, Austin Crockett 12 SA St. Anthony’s 33, Center Point 20 SA Texas Military 27, Bruni 14 SA Veterans Memorial 53, SA Harlandale 7 Sabinal 14, Dilley 6 Saginaw Boswell 46, Saginaw 0 Saint Jo 54, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 8 Salado 53, Fredericksburg 17 San Angelo Lake View 44, Lamesa 28 San Angelo Texas Leadership 42, Ozona 36 San Antonio Harlan 33, SA East Central 7 San Diego 27, George West 24 San Saba 46, Florence 14 Sanderson 76, Fort Hancock 0 Sanger 49, FW Benbrook 35 Santa Fe 27, Fort Bend Kempner 6 Santa Gertrudis Academy 43, Riviera Kaufer 8 Santa Rosa 34, Harlingen Marine Military 0 Santo 49, Electra 0 Schertz Clemens 14, SA Madison 10 Scurry-Rosser 41, Italy 19 Seagraves 30, Lockney 0 Sealy 39, Freeport Brazosport 20 Seguin 42, SA Alamo Heights 39 Seminole 46, Lovington, N.M. 6 Seymour 47, Anson 22 Shallowater 47, Monahans 27 Sharyland Pioneer 24, McAllen Rowe 21 Shelbyville 48, Alto 44 Silsbee 48, Vidor 7 Silverton 62, Petersburg 14 Simms Bowie 14, Como-Pickton 8 Smyer 47, Crosbyton 26 Snook 12, Iola 0 Snyder 28, Slaton 14 Somerset 35, SA Highlands 14 Sonora 29, Ballinger 7 Southlake Carroll 66, EP Eastwood 14 Southland 69, Cotton Center 26 Spring Westfield 63, Cypress Park 3 Spur 64, O’Donnell 18 St. John Bosco, Calif. 52, Allen 14 Stafford 35, Port Lavaca Calhoun 7 Stamford 48, Hamlin 0 Stanton 33, San Angelo Grape Creek 8 Stephenville 49, Midlothian Heritage 20 Sterling City 68, Odessa Compass 0 Stinnett West Texas 21, Hale Center 6 Stockdale 42, Ingram Moore 12 Stratford 42, Spearman 13 Sulphur Springs 21, Jacksonville 6 Sunray 32, Hooker, Okla. 29 Temple Central Texas 14, Austin Brentwood 12 Temple Holy Trinity 32, Buckholts 26 Tenaha 50, Pineland West Sabine 38 Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 26, Henderson 22 Texarkana Pleasant Grove 28, Brock 7 Texas City 27, Friendswood 13 The Woodlands Christian 10, John Cooper 7 Thrall 47, Somerville 8 Three Rivers 34, Falls City 0 Tolar 29, Peaster 15 Tom Bean 36, Cumby 28 Tomball Concordia 28, Katy Pope John 0 Tomball Rosehill 20, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 13 Trent 79, Lueders-Avoca 32 Troy 23, Whitney 20 Tulia 41, Amarillo Highland Park 21 Tyler Grace Community 39, Winona 7 Tyler Heat 65, Trinidad 18 Universal City Randolph 42, Schulenburg 20 Uvalde 21, Carrizo Springs 13 Van 28, Longview Pine Tree 14 Van Horn 60, Sierra Blanca 25 Vanderbilt Industrial 25, Yoakum 20 Vega 54, Bovina 20 Vernon 56, WF City View 0 Vernon Northside 58, Afton Patton Springs 6 Victoria St. Joseph 33, Aransas Pass 13 WF Rider 58, Wichita Falls 10 Waco Connally 65, Mexia 20 Waco La Vega 34, Kennedale 7 Wall 49, Eastland 20 Wallis Brazos 55, Yorktown 21 Walnut Springs 64, Three Way 19 Warren 34, Hardin 13 Waskom 36, Redwater 10 Water Valley 80, Abilene Texas Leadership 19 Waxahachie 42, Ennis 2 Weatherford 38, Keller Central 14 Weatherford Christian 42, Valley Mills 26 Weimar 44, Schertz John Paul II 12 Welch Dawson 32, Olfen 13 Wellington 8, Frederick, Okla. 6 West 42, Godley 20 West Orange-Stark 32, Nederland 0 White Deer 38, Groom 36 White Oak 49, Troup 14 Whitesboro 41, Krum 16 Whitharral 72, Springlake-Earth 32 Willis 73, Bryan Rudder 14 Wimberley 21, Fischer Canyon Lake 14 Wink 38, Big Lake Reagan County 7 Winnsboro 51, Omaha Pewitt 29 Wolfe City 37, Leonard 28 Woodson 33, Valera Panther Creek 12 Wortham 44, Kerens 20 Wylie 24, Richardson Pearce 7 Wylie Prep 68, Bethesda Christian 8

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.