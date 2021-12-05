State Pairings: Texas high school football playoffs

Texas high school football playoff pairings, provided by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Southlake Carroll (14-0) vs Duncanville/DeSoto Winner, TBD

Galena Park North Shore (13-1) vs Lake Travis (12-2), 3 p.m. Saturday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium

___

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Denton Guyer (13-1) vs Tomball (11-3), 7 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

Katy (14-0) vs Austin Westlake (14-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Mansfield Summit (11-3) vs College Station (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium

Katy Paetow (13-1) vs CC Flour Bluff (12-2), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium

___

CLASS 5A CLASS DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Lubbock Cooper (13-1) vs Dallas South Oak Cliff (12-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium

Crosby (12-2) vs Liberty Hill (12-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

WF Hirschi (12-2) vs Stephenville (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Tyler Chapel Hill (11-3) vs Austin LBJ (14-0), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Celina (12-1) vs Gilmer (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium

China Spring (14-0) vs Cuero (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Brock (14-0) vs Mount Vernon (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium

Lorena (12-2) vs Lago Vista (10-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Georgetown’s Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Lubbock Roosevelt (14-0) vs Gunter (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field

Waskom (13-1) vs Franklin (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Hawley (14-0) vs Marlin (11-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Weatherford’s Kangaroo Stadium

Timpson (12-0) vs Shiner (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Stratford (13-1) vs Albany (13-0), 6 p.m. Thursday at Lubbock’s Lowrey Field

Mart (14-0) vs Falls City (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Elgin’s Wildcat Stadium

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Championship

Westbrook (10-4) vs. May (14-0), 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

State Championship

Matador Motley County (14-0) vs. Strawn (14-0), 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium