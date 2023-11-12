Texas A&M Athletics announces leadership change for football

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Texas A&M Director of Athletics, Ross Bjork, announced a change in Aggie football leadership on Sunday, effective immediately.

Bjork released this statement:

"After very careful analysis of all the components related to Texas A&M football, I recommended to President Welsh and then Chancellor Sharp that a change in the leadership of the program was necessary in order for Aggie football to reach our full potential and they accepted my decision. We appreciate Coach Fisher's time here at Texas A&M and we wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Bjork will address the decision during a press conference Sunday afternoon.