Tennessee woman dies after fall into river at Grand Canyon

Julie Jacobson/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2013 file photo, the Grand Canyon National Park is covered in the morning sunlight as seen from a helicopter near Tusayan, Ariz. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
Posted at 8:00 AM, Jun 14, 2022
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A Tennessee woman has died after at Grand Canyon National Park after falling into the water and getting caught by the Colorado River’s swift current, authorities said Monday.

Park officials said 47-year-old Sheetal Patel was cooling off Saturday afternoon along Pipe Creek Beach when the accident occurred.

Commercial guides were able to reach the woman by boat and tried to revive her.

Rangers were flown into the location by a park helicopter and Patel was pronounced dead.

According to park officials, Patel reportedly had hiked into the Grand Canyon to meet a multi-day commercial boating trip from Phantom Ranch.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

