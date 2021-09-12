Temple police searching for armed robbery suspect

TEMPLE, Texas — The search is on for a male suspect that Temple police say was involved in an armed robbery Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at a store in the 8800 block of W Adams Avenue.

Police say the suspect entered the store about 9:30 a.m., brandishing a firearm. He threatened two clerks and two customers, took "an undisclosed amount of cash, personal items from a clerk and customers, and stole a customer’s gray 2010 Ford Fusion with license plate number KHC5437," according to Temple police.

According to police, the male suspect was wearing a gray shirt, stonewashed jeans, and green camo vest.

No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information should call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477. Callers remain anonymous.