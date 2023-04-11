Temple police investigating shooting that may have left 1 injured, property damaged

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that potentially left one injured and property damaged.

Around 3:13 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South 26th Street in response to shots fired call, according to the Temple Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers said they found gunshot damage to the residence and a vehicle.

Police said they did not locate a victim at the scene.

Around 3:22 a.m. that same morning, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of East Adams, where a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound was discovered, police said.

The male victim has since been transported to Baylor Scott & White where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Their identity has not been released at this time.

At this time, authorities are still investigating to determine if both incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.