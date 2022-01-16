Teen worker shot through drive-thru window in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — A 16-year-old working a fast-food restaurant’s drive-thru window was shot and seriously wounded by a customer following an argument about an order, Phoenix police said Saturday.

The customer walked up to the window, pulled out a handgun and shot the employee, a police statement said.

The gunman got into the passenger side of a vehicle that then drove off, but officers later arrested Theotis Polk, 27, the statement said.

Police didn’t release specifics on the argument, but the parents of Brian Durham Jr. told local news outlets that they were told that the argument started when the customer asked for more barbeque sauce and another employee said the customer would have to pay extra.

“Yes, barbecue sauce ..., and I guess it was a confrontation between two other people, and he was like the register man. So, he was stuck in the middle,” Robert Durham, Sr. said, abc15,com reported.

The boy was in stable condition after surgery, the father said. “They give him commands and he moves his fingers and toes but can’t talk.”

Jail records said Polk was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and multiple other crimes.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Polk who might comment on his behalf.