Watch Now
News

Actions

Teen murdered, suspect sought: Waco police

Crime Scene
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 11:36 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 12:53:02-04

WACO, Texas – Police are searching for a suspect involved in Tuesday’s murder of a teen.

The shooting death of the 17-year-old man occurred near the 1900 block of JJ Flewellen Road, Waco police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene about 8:40 p.m. and found the teen with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released. Next of kin were notified.

It is the sixth murder investigation – and the seventh individual murdered – in 2023.

Anyone with information should call the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-HELP.

25 News will provide additional information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019