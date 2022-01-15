Teen girl fatally shot outside grocery store, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Worcester grocery store early on Saturday, police said.

Officers were called to the Big Y parking lot on Mayfield Street shortly before 3 a.m. on a report of a shooting. Police found a girl who had been shot and gave her medical help until an ambulance arrived and took her to a nearby hospital, according to a release from Worcester police.

The girl was pronounced dead around 3:20 a.m. Police did not immediately release her name.

Police said the shooting is under investigation.