Teen charged with shooting mother over meth

COOK, Minn. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl has been charged with attempting to kill her mother because she took methamphetamine away from her daughter, according to prosecutors in St. Louis County.

The teen is charged in juvenile court with attempted murder. The 40-year-old mother was shot and wounded Sunday afternoon west of Cook.

Authorities received a call about a woman who was being taken to the hospital in Cook with a possible gunshot wound. They were told that the suspected shooter was a juvenile family member who was last seen at the residence where the shooting occurred.

Deputies found the teen’s car stuck in a ditch about two miles from the crime scene. Three people were in another vehicle nearby. Two were identified as good Samaritans, while the third was identified as the suspect, officials said.

The girl was taken to St. Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing for processing. According to the petition, she admitted shooting her mother, WDIO-TV reported.

The mother’s gunshot wound is not believed to be life-threatening.