Suspect arrested in fatal shooting, car chase in Las Vegas

Posted at 12:28 PM, Apr 10, 2022
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in northeast Las Vegas, authorities said.

The name of the man arrested wasn’t immediately released Sunday.

Metro Police said the suspect approached a parked vehicle shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday and fired several rounds, hitting a man inside the car.

They said the victim was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police said they located the suspect after a woman called to say a man had pointed a gun at her in the downtown area.

After a vehicle pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody on Interstate 15.

