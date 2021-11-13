Watch
Silver Alert: San Antonio elderly man missing

Posted at 6:05 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 19:15:59-05

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old man.

Scott McCabe was last seen at 11 a.m. Thursday on 1314 East Sontera Boulevard.

McCabe is a white man, 6'1, 210 lbs, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing an aqua green short sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

The missing elderly drives a 1995 T100 red Toyota with Texas license plate number AM53795.

The extended four-wheel-drive cab has a Vietnam sticker on the left side of the back window.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (210) 335-6000.

