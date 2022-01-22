Watch
News

Actions

Sheriff: Teen killed sister, 2nd teen and himself in Texas

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Sheriff's deputies investigate the scene where the bodies of three teenagers were found dead inside of a home, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Crosby, Texas, about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) northeast of Houston. Authorities said it appears one of the teens killed themself after killing the other two.
teens ap.jpeg
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 14:45:16-05

HOUSTON (AP) — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot his 17-year-old sister and another teenage girl at a home near Houston this week before killing himself, authorities said.

Their bodies were found Tuesday in the home in rural area near Crosby, a community about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

The Harris County sheriff’s office said Thursday that Hayden Burns fatally shot his sister, Haley Burns, and 17-year-old Kadience Cadena. It said Friday that investigators were still trying to establish a motive.

Hayden Burns’ body was found in one bedroom and Cadena’s body was found in another. Haley Burns’ body was found in a hallway.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019