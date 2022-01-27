‘Sense of urgency’ expressed over gun violence in Waco: Police

WACO, Texas — Waco police and the McLennan County district attorney on Thursday expressed a “sense of urgency” due to gun violence in the “streets of our community,” a news release said.

Cierra Shipley, public information officer for Waco police, said the department is embarking on a social media blitz over the next two days to show how an increase in gun-related crime over the last five years has impacted the community.

“Words cannot adequately describe the immeasurable toll and trauma gun violence exacts on everyone,” Waco police said in the release. “Over the next two days the Waco Police Department will be sharing a very important message about how gun crime is impacting our community.”

Assistant Chief Frank Gentsch will address the issue on the department’s podcast, the BEAT, “about what the police department is doing to combat this issue.” It will be posted later today, the release said.