Second arrest made in 2020 murder: Killeen police

KILLEEN, Texas — A second arrest has been made in the 2020 murder of Jonathon Allen Hampton.

Charged with murder is 21-year-old Ahmad Elijah Jamel Demps.

Demps’ bond has been set at $1 million. He is currently in Bell County Jail.

On Feb. 7, Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges was the first charged with murder. His bond was also set at $1 million. He also is in Bell County Jail.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police have identified a person of interest in a Killeen shooting that left a man dead.

On Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at approximately 2:19 a.m., Killeen Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Fairview Dr. in reference to a shooting where Hampton was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. On Sept. 16, he died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jonathon Allen Hampton of Killeen. An autopsy has been ordered to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit asked for the public’s help Friday in identifying a person of interest. On Friday night, police announced the suspect had been identified and is cooperating with authorities.

Please contact the department at 254-501-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.