Schools announce early dismissals due to severe storms

Schools across Central Texas are announcing early dismissals due to upcoming & ongoing severe storms.

Below is an updated list of any school early dismissals for Friday, April 28 .

Please check your school's website and social media accounts for the latest updates. School districts can email allkxxvnews@kxxv.com with closing information.

EARLY DISMISSALS (FRIDAY, APRIL 28 ):



Connally Primary, 1 p.m., buses 1:45 p.m.

Gholson ISD, 1:30 p.m.

Killeen ISD students on Fort Hood being held until 5 p.m.

La Vega ISD, 1:30 p.m.

Lorena ISD, 3 p.m.

McGregor ISD, 2:30 p.m.

Midway ISD, 2:30 p.m.

TSTC — campus closed

Waco ISD, 2:45 p.m.

