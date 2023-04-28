Schools announce early dismissals due to severe storms

Schools across Central Texas are announcing early dismissals due to upcoming & ongoing severe storms.
Below is an updated list of any school early dismissals for Friday, April 28.
Please check your school's website and social media accounts for the latest updates. School districts can email allkxxvnews@kxxv.com with closing information.
EARLY DISMISSALS (FRIDAY, APRIL 28):
- Connally Primary, 1 p.m., buses 1:45 p.m.
- Gholson ISD, 1:30 p.m.
- Killeen ISD students on Fort Hood being held until 5 p.m.
- La Vega ISD, 1:30 p.m.
- Lorena ISD, 3 p.m.
- McGregor ISD, 2:30 p.m.
- Midway ISD, 2:30 p.m.
- TSTC — campus closed
- Waco ISD, 2:45 p.m.
